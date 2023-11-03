Strike: Group Urges Maritime Workers To Exercise Restraint

The Shipping Lines Association of Nigeria (SAN) has urged the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) to exercise restraint and work towards an amicable solution to the challenges facing the industry. The Chairman of the association, Mrs Boma Alabi (SAN), made the appeal in a statement in Lagos. Alabi noted that the association read with dismay and shock the use of intemperate and abusive language contained in the press release issued by the MWUN.

She said the statement could be considered unbecoming and indecent in any sane society. “However, it is not our intention to join issues with any member or members of the MWUN whom we regard as our partners in progress and brothers and sisters with whom we have been working happily together for years.

“Those who are quick to allege falsehood and resort to personal attacks are usually the purveyors of falsehood personified,” she said. Alabi noted that scheduled meetings between SAN and MWUN was attached to their previous statement which included dates and venues. She pointed out that the alleged statement circulating on behalf of the MWUN carefully ignored these facts and went on a spiteful personal attack instead.

“This is not the spirit to foster industrial harmony,” she said. According to her, SAN is a voluntary association of willing members comprising of a number of the shipping lines operating in the maritime sector. “Much as we subscribe wholeheartedly to the welfare and betterment of our work- ers, we are equally constrained to state that SAN does not have control over all other maritime operators.

“Therefore, our earlier response was absolutely necessary to ensure a balanced narrative, not to join issues or go into vitriolic and unwarranted personal attacks,” she said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MWUN through its President-General, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, on Oct. 26, announced plans to resume suspended strikes in the shipping sector on Oct. 30. But SAN in a statement faulted the proposed strike announced by the MWUN.

Alabi, however, said the timing for the strike was not good considering the economic challenges in the country. She explained that a strike in the ports at this delicate time would be a strike against every single business, worker and consumer in Nigeria, not simply against shipping companies