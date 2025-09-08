Strike: FG Summons Dangote, NUPENG To Emergency Meeting As PETROAN Backs Action

The Federal Government has summoned the management of Dangote group and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, to an emergency meeting for today, in a bid to stop the planned nationwide strike by the union.

The summons was routed through the Ministry of Labour yesterday. The strike which was announced by NUPENG was said to commence today. It was meant to protest against anti-union policy, among others.

The planned strike has been endorsed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that has written to its over 54 affiliates and 36 councils to mobilise to join the strike. Meanwhile, Petroleum Products Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has also issued notice of its strike.

It said in a statement yesterday that planned shutdown coincided with NUPENG’s proposed strike. It added that labour unions are united for workers’ rights against unhealthy competition in the petroleum downstream sector.

According to the statement, PETROAN announced a three days forewarning of suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products commencing from the early hours of Tuesday, September 9, in their advocacy for healthy competition as against any form of monopoly in the Nigerian Petroleum downstream sector. The statement further said that the action of NUPENG and PETROAN shall be both lawful and peaceful.

It said: “PETROAN underscores its commitment to advancing the interests of Nigerian citizens in the pricing stability of the petroleum sector and promoting a stable and productive industry.

“PETROAN hereby calls on President Bola Tinubu, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Olokpobiri; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company of Nigeria, (NNPC) Ltd, the Chief Executive of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, NMDPRA, the Director General of Department of State Services, (DSS), and the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), to intervene urgently in the proposed actions of NUPENG and PETROAN, even from their vacations to avert potential hardship and pain on citizens arising from the suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products.

It stated: “We appeal to the President to find a solution to the crisis, ensuring the smooth operation of the oil and gas sector and minimizing disruptions to the nation’s economy.

“It is also important to note that pump attendants at PETROAN member filling stations are registered members of NUPENG; hence, NUPENG’s strike would mean these attendants would be absent from duty.

“We have instructed filling station owners not to discipline or sack any pump attendant who would be absent from duty until the end of the strike. “Notably, PETROAN has earlier advocated for healthy competition in the oil and gas sector as opposed to monopolistic tendencies.

"The aggressive business strategies of Dangote Refinery would have far-reaching consequences, including pushing private depot owners, modular refinery operators, marketers, retail owners, truck owners, and truck drivers out of business. This, he warned, would trigger millions of unemployment."

It added: "PETROAN advised Nigerians not to view any initial strategy aimed at gaining monopoly as a 'Father Christmas' promise, cautioning them not to forget the events that unfolded in the cement industry. "We urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not be swayed by promises that may seem beneficial in the short term but have long-term negative consequences.

It added: “PETROAN advised Nigerians not to view any initial strategy aimed at gaining monopoly as a ‘Father Christmas’ promise, cautioning them not to forget the events that unfolded in the cement industry. “We urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not be swayed by promises that may seem beneficial in the short term but have long-term negative consequences.

“In a bid to mediate on the proposed shutdown, PETROAN held an emergency ordinary national general meeting where it resolved to hold consultations on Sunday and Monday. In the event of no fruitful outcome, the PETROAN Congress agreed on not sacking any employee who participates in the strike at all retail outlets nationwide by the early hours of Tuesday.