Strike: FG Intervenes In Dispute Between NUATE, Ethiopian Airlines

The Ethiopian Airlines branch of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has cancelled its planned industrial action, following mediation by the federal government.

The union had threatened to embark on a strike over the refusal of the management of the Airline to implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement on the 13th-month salary, the non-promotion of workers, casual/contract staffing, and low remuneration.

At the end of a conciliation meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the NUATE and Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to meet within two weeks to discuss all issues in dispute and revert to the Ministry.

According to the agreement, a team comprising three representatives of the Union [NUATE], officials of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Joint Aviation Trade Unions Forum shall attend the meeting.

The agreement also stipulates that the process will be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The parties also agreed that there would be no work stoppage before the next meeting.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Ethiopian Airlines’ Area Manager, Nigeria, Firiehiwot Mekonnen; National Vice President, NUATE, Comrade Moses Unanaow; Deputy General Secretary, NUATE, Comrade Odinaka Igbokwe; representative of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Abubakar M. Sadiq; and Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations of the Ministry, Amos O. Falonipe.

Earlier, the Minister had emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting decent work and industrial peace in all sectors.