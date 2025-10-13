ASUU Strike: FG Enforces No-Work-No-Pay Policy

Following the commencement of industry action by the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government on Monday directed Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities across the country to strictly enforce the “No work, no pay” policy against the union.

This is contained in a circular dated Monday, October 13, 2025, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

Copied in the circular are the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretary of Education, Pro-Chancellors of all federal universities, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

According to the statement, the Federal Ministry of Education expressed dissatisfaction over reports of the continued industrial action by ASUU despite repeated calls for dialogue, stressing that the government would no longer tolerate non-compliance with extant labour laws.

The Minister directed all vice-chancellors of federal universities to immediately conduct a roll call and physical headcount of all academic staff in their institutions.

READ ALSO

He also instructed them to submit a comprehensive report indicating staff members who are present and performing their official duties, and those absent or participating in the strike.

Alausa further directed that salary payment for the period of work stoppage be withheld from those who fail to perform their duties.

He clarified that members of the Congress of University Academics and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics, who are not part of the strike, are exempted from the directive and will not face any salary deductions.

The minister also tasked the National Universities Commission to monitor compliance with the directive and submit a consolidated report to the ministry within seven days of receiving the circular.

“In line with the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action.

“Please, treat this matter with utmost urgency and a deep sense of responsibility in the national interest,” Alausa urged the university heads.