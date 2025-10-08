Strike: FG, ASUU In Closed-Door Meeting

On Wednesday, the Federal Government commenced the final phase of negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other tertiary education unions, in a bid to prevent further strike action.

Speaking during a meeting of the Technical Working Group on Conditions of Service of ASUU, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, expressed optimism that outstanding issues would soon be resolved.

He said the group was finalising a counteroffer to be presented to the unions through the Allied General United Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Negotiations Committee.

According to him, the committee’s work aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all efforts must be made to keep Nigerian students in school and avoid disruptions to the academic calendar.

The Minister noted that about 80 per cent of the unions’ demands were similar across tertiary institutions, with the remaining 20 per cent reflecting sector-specific concerns.

He said that the committee, inaugurated earlier in the week, had begun intensive deliberations to fast-track agreement and implementation timelines.

Alausa added that this present administration had made significant progress already with the payment of the Earned Academic Allowance of ₦50 billion released by Tinubu.

“The President has made it clear that our children must remain in school. The technical working group is working to finalise a component of the condition of service that has to be proposed. They are working to finalise a counteroffer to them.

“Hopefully by the end of today, or latest tomorrow, the Allied General United Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Expected Negotiations Committee will receive that counteroffer to ASUU.

“In addition, N150 billion was included in the 2025 budget for needs assessment, and this will be released in three tranches, with the first N50 billion ready.

“They (lecturers) deserve to be paid so much, and our academic and non-academic staff. But then, we can’t give you everything you want at the same time.

“But it’s the gesture, our benevolence, commitment to at least get substantial benefits and financial reward for you.

“This government is doing other things to improve your welfare. At this point, we’ve addressed several of the issues that we’ve brought up.”