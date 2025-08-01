Strike: FG Approves Policy To Regulate Activities Of Trade Unions

In a bid to curtail incessant industrial actions by trade unions, the Federal Government has approved the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) 2025, to check strike actions.

This is as the government has said that the contentious circular that precipitated the recent strike action embarked by health workers has been withdrawn Recall that nurses and midwives as well as the medical doctors are currently on strike over unfavourable welfare packages.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris explained that the new policy would regulate activities of trade unions.

He said that the National Industrial Relation Policy for the country stems from the need to have a guiding policy document aimed at fostering harmonious industrial relations within the workplace for both employers and employees.

He said: “This policy is essential for regulating the conduct of the various trade unions within the industrial relations space in the country. “This is due to frequent industrial actions over the years caused by the lack of a comprehensive national policy. FEC looked at that and came up with approval for this policy, brought up by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

“The policy will ensure a seamless workload, promote social dialog and tripartite cooperation among government employers and workers, and also align Nigeria’s industrial relations practices with global standards, including those set by the International Labour Organisation, while underscoring the importance of maintaining industrial relations as a national priority that requires immediate and ongoing attention.”

Addressing the state of industrial harmony in the health sector, the Coordinating of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate acknowledged two years of relative peace and appreciated health workers across federal and state institutions for their resilience.

He, however, noted concerns raised by professional groups over a recent circular by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, which has since been withdrawn.

“We’re now in the process of negotiating revised allowances transparently,” he said, revealing that active discussions are ongoing with key associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and nurses’ unions. Further negotiations with union leaders are scheduled, in line with President Tinubu’s directive to maintain constructive engagement for lasting peace.

The minister said FEC approved the upgrade of the Oncology Centre at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, marking another milestone in the Tinubu administration’s aggressive reform of Nigeria’s health sector. He added that similar comprehensive oncology centres recently launched in Katsina, Enugu, and Jos illustrate the administration’s commitment to building world-class facilities locally.

The Health Minister noted that additional cancer centres are in the pipeline for Lagos and Zaria, while referencing the ongoing commissioning of over 10 major projects at the newly inaugurated University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, one of the largest in West Africa. These include neurology, stroke, heart, and interventional radiology centres, among others.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation said “there is also approval by FEC that the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, to come up with an Executive Order specifically now for the Lagos area, relating to the dredging of sand within the Lagos area. “Other details of other areas around the country will be worked out in due course.”

Also yesterday, the Council approved N919,102,796,996 for projects at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port-Harcourt.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who also told newsmen that the government has okayed the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to the private sector.

The minister said the projects in the three major airports would be funded from the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund. Detailing the contracts, Keyamo said the Council approved the rehabilitation, upgrade and modernization of the Lagos Airport for the sum of N712,258,565,482.18.

The contract was awarded to the CCECC with a mandate to deliver in 22 months. Another project awarded for the Lagos Airport for a sum of N49,899,681,901.44, was “the construction of a 14.6-kilometre security metal fence, operational road, installation of CCTV cameras, intruder detection systems, illumination with solar flood lights.”

The project is to be completed within 24 months. He also disclosed that the rehabilitation of Runway 0321, and Taxiway with upgrade of Airfield Ground Lighting System to CAT 2 at Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport In Port Harcourt was awarded for N42,143,264,117. 84. This, he said, would go simultaneously with the reconstruction of the old terminal building. The minister said that the government had an unsolicited proposal for the concession of the Akanu ibiam International Airport which the Council approved.

According to him, most of the airports in the country, apart from the major ones, were unprofitable. He said concessions of the non-aeronautical section of the airports have always been considered to enable the government to earn revenues from them.

“So we are starting with Enugu today, we approved the business case for the concession of Enugu airport and also the cargo terminal facility too. You know, Enugu airport has an unfinished, an uncompleted, Cargo terminal facility there, and that has also been then concessioned out,” he explained.