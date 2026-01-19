Strike: FCTA, FCDA workers Shut Down Offices

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) workers have commenced an industrial action, shutting down government activities across Abuja.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 19, a heavy security presence was evident at the entrance of the FCTA Secretariat, with personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police Force stationed at the gate. Workers were barred from entering the premises.

The strike is expected to affect all FCTA secretariats, departments, agencies, area councils and parastatals, effectively grounding official activities within the Federal Capital Territory.

A security personnel who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said, “Staff of FCDA, FCTA are not allowed into the office premises because of the strike.”

The action followed an earlier announcement by workers on Friday, in which they declared plans to shut down government offices across the FCT and its area councils.

The decision was taken by the Joint Union Action Congress, which directed workers in all cadres within the FCT to withdraw their services, citing what it described as the authorities’ “failure to address long-standing labour and welfare demands.”

It was gathered that the decision followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the FCTA management, which the unions said was met with silence despite a series of meetings held during the period.

The ultimatum, which took effect from January 7, 2026, was contained in a statement dated January 8 and signed by the JUAC President, Comrade Rifkatu Iortyer, and the Secretary, Comrade Abdullahi Saleh. Copies of the notice were also forwarded to the Minister of State for the FCT, the Chief of Staff, the Head of Service and the Director of Security Services.

According to the unions, unresolved issues include outstanding promotion arrears, stalled promotions and the continued extension of service for retired directors and permanent secretaries. They also alleged that the administration had failed to remit workers’ pension contributions and National Housing Fund deductions.

JUAC also raised concerns over the conduct of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the exercise as a failure that reportedly affected most of its candidates.