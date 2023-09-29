Strike: CSOs Rally Support For Labour, to Enforce Stay-At-Home

Civil society groups, United Action Front of Civil Society, the organised platform of civil society groups and activists on matters of governance and democracy in Nigeria, have backed the indefinite nationwide strike of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress’ (TUC) scheduled to begin on Tuesday next week.

In a statement yesterday by the Head of the National Coordinating Centre, United Action Front of Civil Society Olawale Okunniyi, the groups said they are ready to enforce a sit-at-home in support of the strike. They said: “The indefinite strike became imperative following the two-day warning strike earlier embarked upon by the NLC on September 5 and 6 over the failure of the Tinubu administration to demonstrate commitment to implementing a series of agreements and pledges which the government reneged upon.

“It’s unfortunate that while the arbitrary fuel price hike in the name of subsidy removal on fuel has pushed most Nigerians below the poverty line, the gov- ernment continues to play the ostrich in spite of the promises made to labour leaders on the need for upward review of workers’ wages, inclusive palliatives to citizens, among others.

“The leadership of the organised Civil Society therefore urges all Nigerians to rally behind the NLC and the TUC in protest against the insensitivity and dubious politics of the government, which has, so far, demonstrated a total lack of comprehension and sensitivity to the economic challenges facing the country.”

The groups added: “It’s evident that the government lacks the requisite wherewithal to fix the rots perpetrated by the immediate past government of the same party and may eventually end up worsening the situation.

“It’s regrettable that rather than prioritise reduction in the costs of governance, the Tinubu administration is deliberately indulging in bloated appointments as typified by the appointment of the highest number of ministers and the largest cabinet yet in Nigeria history.

“It’s also regrettable that the National Assembly which only recently arbitrarily allocated public funds to its members who embarked on recess has also increased the number of its standing committees, which would also translate into additional costs of governance in an economy where the overwhelming majority of the masses could barely cope with the costs of living in Nigeria or afford one square meal. “