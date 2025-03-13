Strike Crisis Looms As Federal Workers Issue 21-Day Ultimatum To Govt

Share

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay the five months N35,000 wage award owed them nationwide or risk a national protest.

The Forum, in a communique reached at the end of its emergency online meeting of all federal workers yesterday, also demanded the review of the N70,000 new minimum wage which was described as an “embarrassment” and a “shame” given the harsh economic realities in the country.

This came as the workers criticised the leadership’s of the organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) as well as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), for consistently issuing empty threats to government rather than fight for the people’s rights and welfare as was their mandate.

The Communique signed by National Coordinator Federal Workers Forum, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, with a seven-point demand, lamented that Nigerian workers had long hoped for a living wage but the last new national minimum wage negotiated have left federal workers highly disappointed and demoralised.

Emelieze, a former Oyo State TUC Chairman, regretted that the N70, 000 minimum wage was a clear proof that Nigerian workers were not in any way respected by the system, adding that the wage was disastrous, poor, exploitative and an act of wickedness.

He said: “Despite the very poor, ridiculous and shameful minimum wage, our government has continued to deliberately and systematically devalue our national currency and most especially through the nascent hike in the price of everything thus making rubbish of the already disgraceful N70,000 minimum wage.

“Federal Workers are not happy that the Federal Government is subjecting the federal workforce to penury through this horrible poor new national minimum wage.

“The new national minimum wage should be a national embarrassment. The new national minimum wage has failed, it has not brought workers out of poverty rather it has plunged workers into more and more poverty. Therefore, a responsible government will review it immediately.

“We the Federal Workers are badly demoralised and we are not happy with the way the Federal Government is handling our welfare. Salaries are always delayed and it is not taking us home.” Emelieze added: “Federal workers are more disappointed in our two labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and their affiliate industrial unions.

It is actually very shameful that the so-called labour could not win a living wage for her members and that they have remained mute while the government continues to attack the workforce through callous policies.

“Labour leadership has rather been issuing empty threats and deceiving her members with pseudo and fruitless agitations meant only to divert the attention of workers from their monumental failures.

The NLC/TUC have continued to watch workers recede to misery and subhuman conditions only to do nothing. “We had earlier passed a vote of no confidence on the labour leadership in Nigeria and by now we expect that Comrades Joe Ajearo and Festus Osifo to resign and bury their heads in shame.

“The federal workers hereby give a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay up the five months wage award N35, 000 monthly owed all federal workers nationwide from March to July 2024.

“If at the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum nothing is done, federal workers are to officially commence a continuous and permanent protest at all Federal Government secretariats and the NLC/TUC secretariats nationwide.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

