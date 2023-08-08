Strike: Consider Plight Of Nigerians, Embrace Speedy Resolution NMA Tells NARD, FG

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government and the Nigerians Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to find common ground in the interest of Nigerians who were hit the most by any strike.

President of the NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, urged both parties to find a speedy resolution to the issues on ground.

The statement reads: “Ass the umbrella body for all doctors in Nigeria is the mother association to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and hence as a matter of policy must protect/promote her interest.

“It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen.

“We hereby call on our Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

“NMA also calls on NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the Government in the interest of our suffering patients and fellow citizens. Let’s put aside all obstacles (contrived or real) towards a speedy resolution of this dispute for the love of the Nation.

“A better Nigeria is a tangible reality if we all do right by this nation.”