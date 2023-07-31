Strike can result in nationwide crisis, NECA warns NLC

The Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) its proposed strike fixed for Wednesday, saying any mass action could plunge the country into a nationwide crisis. Director-General AdewaleSmatt Oyerinde in a statement on Sunday advised labour to embrace dialogue and shelve the proposed strike in order to protect Nigerians from further hardship. Oyerinde regretted that the relationship between successive governments and organized labour has been challenging, resulting in incessant conflicts.

He said: “Recent events that portend serious danger for the survival of Sustainable Enterprises, Decent Work, National Development and our Industrial Relations System as a whole necessitated this urgent call. “The parlous state of the economy and the recent mobilization for strike and civil action by the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUCN) is not only worrisome but also calls for urgent action by government and other stakeholders “Social Partners must respect the established Insti- tutions created to adjudicate and arbitrate labour matters in the country.

“These Institutions include but are not limited to the National Industrial Court (NIC); the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), etc. Neglecting these Institutions could potentially compromise our labour and industrial relations system and framework, with grave consequences for the economy. “It is important for Social Partners to deference their jurisdictional and operational limits.

“A call for ‘strike and mass action’ by any social partner at this difficult time, in furtherance of the achievement of its objectives could, potentially cause a breakdown of law and order with attendant risk for Organised businesses and the Nation as a whole. “Organised Businesses in the formal and informal sectors lost over N5 trillion due to the crass vandalisation by unscrupulous elements who hijacked the purposeful EndSARS protest in 2020.