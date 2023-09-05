Strike: Banks to withdraw services today, tomorrow

As organised labour carries out its threat to embark on a two-day warning strike to protest against the hardship in the country from subsidy removal, financial institution workers including banks have followed suit by downing tools to join the industrial action slated for today and tomorrow. In a circular released yesterday, members of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) said they were withdrawing their services in line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday August 31, 2023, saying that all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two days withdrawal of services from Tuesday and Wednesday September, 2023.

The circular dated September 2, 2023 and signed by the General Secretary, NUBIFIE, Comrade Mohammed Sheikh, said: “The directives is imperative to get the needed attention of government and warn it of its new found love of meddling in the internal affairs of unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves. “We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duties for the two days.”

Meanwhile, the United Action Front of Civil Society has declared total support for the warning strike. A statement signed by Head, National Coordinating Centre, United Action Front of Civil Society, Wale Okunniyi, said the leadership of the organised civil society unequivocally decried the mindless policies of the Federal Government, which have further pushed millions of households that were hitherto managing to cope with their meagre incomes, below poverty line, therefore compelling our patriotic call on Nigerians in the public and private sectors to team up with the NLC in demanding the reversal of the asphyxiating policies being implemented unilaterally without justification or any concrete economic plan beyond making Nigerians to pay for the corrupt mismanagement of the subsidy scheme, which incidentally has been admitted by government itself. “We also wish to reiterate that the so-called palliatives for the fuel subsidy removal being financed through a world bank loan to be paid back with interest by the Nigerian people, is another device by the ruling class to further fleece the already pauperised masses of the country in continuation of the culture of profligacy through which the Buhari administration plunged Nigeria into debt being serviced by over 90 per cent of the nation’s revenue.

“Rather than further push Nigeria deeper into bankruptcy; considering the fact that our Foreign Reserve is currently below 4 billion dollars, which marks the worse downturn in the history of the country’s economy, the Tinubu regime should be demanding accountability from those who mismanaged the fuel importation regime and depleted Nigeria’s Foreign Reserve to an abysmal level. “The Tinubu administration clearly has no reasonable justification for insisting on arbitrary fuel price hike when those who pilfered the national treasury in the name of subsidy payment are walking the streets of Nigeria free; with some of them still calling the shot in the present administration.

We make bold to challenge the Tinubu government to demand accountability for the fraudulent fuel subsidy payments and wasteful debt servicing policy of the preceding Buhari administration, if it genuinely wishes to be taken seriously by Nigerians. Meanwhile, other affiliate unions of the NLC have also commenced mobilisation of their members to cripple all activities nationwide for the next two days, as directed by the National Executive Council of Congress A circular by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, has directed all aviation workers to stay off their duty post on Tuesday and Wednesday. The circular signed by General Secretary of NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, Secretary General of ANAP, Comrade Abdul-Razaq Saidu, Deputy General Secretary NAAPE, Comrade Umoh Ofonime, stated that all members must comply with the directive to embark on the two warning strike. “As you are all aware, the Nigeria Labour Congress has directed 2 Day nationwide warning strike due to the present regime if subsidy removal, which has wrecked untold hardship on workers and the common people generally. “Accordingly, as affiliate of NLC, all state councils and branches of the above named Trade unions are hereby directed to fully join the respective state councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress in all states on September 5 & 6, 2023 for the strike action,” the circular said.