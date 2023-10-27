Strike: Autoworkers Reach A Deal With Ford

The United Auto Workers Union said yesterday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough towards ending the nearly 6-week- old strikes against Detroit automakers.

The four-year deal, which still has to be approved by 57,000 union members at the company, could bring a close to the union’s series of strikes at targeted factories run by Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stel- lantis.

The Ford deal could set the pattern for agreements with the other two automakers, where workers will remain on strike. The UAW called on all workers at Ford to return to their jobs and said that will put pressure on GM and Stellantis to bargain.

Announcements on how to do that will come later, reports The Associated Press. “We told Ford to pony up, and they did,” President Shawn Fain said in a video address to members.

“We won things no one thought possible.” He added that Ford put 50% more money on the table than it did before the strike started on September 15.