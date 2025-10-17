Strike: APC Govs Call On ASUU To Embrace Dialogue

The Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embrace dialogue in resolving its ongoing strike.

This is as the governor appeals that negotiation remains the only sustainable solution to issues affecting the education sector.

The APC governors made this appeal at the end of a two-day meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, between October 16 and 17, 2025.

Reading the communiqué after the meeting, the forum Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, urged the university lecturers to “Sheath their swords and return to the dialogue table in the interest of the nation’s education system.”

He described the meeting as a strategic platform for reflection on Nigeria’s socio-economic direction and the reassessment of states’ roles in driving national transformation.

The forum also commended the collaborative framework among federal, state, and local governments, describing it as a model of cooperative federalism and inclusive development.

The governors also lauded President Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership for what they described as “a new era of inclusivity, ideological clarity, and national consolidation.”

They expressed satisfaction with ongoing fiscal reforms, food security measures, power sector stabilisation, infrastructure modernisation, and social intervention programmes under the current administration.