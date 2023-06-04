Strike: All Affiliate Unions United With Unshakeable Resolve – NLC

Ahead of its planned strike expected to commence on Wednesday should the Federal Government fail to revert to the old price of fuel, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said all affiliate unions were united in the resolve to prosecute the action nationwide.

The Congress made this known while debunking the lead story on the front page of one of the notable newspapers in the country and has described the report entitled “NLC Divided as North, South-West Chapters May Shun Planned Strike,” as laughable, a product of mischief and a desperate attempt by alleged enemies of the people to polarise the NLC along ethnic or regional lines on an issue with a national spread.

Head of Information and Public Affairs,

Benson Upah in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the painted scenario only plays in the imagination of those behind the report, as the NLC continues to be the biggest pan-Nigerian organisation united by a common vision/ mission and shared national values.

He said: “On the looming strike action, we want to assure that all the affiliate unions of the Congress stand together with an unshakeable resolve to prosecute, come Wednesday, except the NNPC and Government do the needful.

“Whereas, primordial sentiments such as religion, region or ethnicity may be refuge for some, at the Nigeria Labour Congress, they have no place. What counts for us are issues such as the mindless and criminal increase in the pump price of PMS whose burden will be borne by the already impoverished communities of the poor across Nigeria.

“The burden of this malevolent policy will not be borne by other segments of the country to the exclusion of the North or South- West. Thus, there is no reason for these regions to back out of the strike.

“We do not know from where ThisDay got their story. However, if this is their way of making up for the gaps in their relationship with the new entities in power, we would say, it is rather excessive!”