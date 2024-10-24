Strike Action Looms As ASUP’s Ultimatum To FG Expires

Share

The 15-day ultimatum issued by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to the Federal Government to meet its demands expired yesterday.

ASUP had threatened to embark on strike should the government fail to address the contentious new scheme of service for polytechnic lecturers.

As the deadline approaches, more lecturers have endorsed the ASUP National Executive Council’s position to mobilise members to withdraw their services once the ultimatum expires.

On Wednesday, Iloma Richard, ASUP zone D coordinator in Port Harcourt, said the government has yet to address the contentious issues in the new guidelines.

Richard said that ASUP had suspended its planned industrial action on July 22, following the federal government’s intervention, which mandated the National Board for Technical Education to review the disputed guidelines.

“The strike was suspended to create the necessary environment for the speedy resolution of all contentious issues through the stakeholders’ engagement process.

Regrettably, as I speak, no progress has been made in this direction due to the obvious reluctance of NBTE. “The union has also noted, with regret, a similar attitude of the government towards other welfare needs of the union’s members,” he said.”

Share

Please follow and like us: