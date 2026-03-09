‘Strict Strategy Implementations’ll Forestall Projected N3.43trn Gas Flare Loss’

The strict implementation of strategies will prevent Nigeria from incurring the projected N3.43 trillion loss as a result of gas flare, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof Aigbokhaevbolo, Oziegbe, has said.

A former Executive Secretary, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, had projected that gas flare losses for Nigeria could amount to over $2.29 billion (3.43 trillion) in five years, if it was not given greater attention.

Speaking at at a high-level policy dialogue on “Strengthening Methane Emissions Framework” in Abuja in collaboration with the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) and Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), a former Executive Secretary, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, decried the volume of gas flared in 2023, which he said amounted to 183.408 billion standard cubic feet (SCF), with an estimated economic value of $458.52 million (N685.95 billion).

According to him, such losses, if sustained, could amount to over $2.29 billion or N3.43 trillion in five years funds that could support education, health, infrastructure, and climate resilience for host communities. Oziegbe in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, called for stiffer measures against gas flare in the country.

He canvassed that the perpetrators must be adequately punished to serve as a deterrent. He claimed that paying lip service to gas flaring will not dissuade the culprits from indulgence in such a wasteful and harmful action.

Oziegbe, who also is a forensic and chartered accountant, lamented that Nigeria has suffered monumental loss, environmental degradation and danger to lives and properties because of gas flare.

He said: “Gas flaring is detrimental to Nigeria, Who are those responsible? Are those responsible for the gas flare made to account for their actions? Then, the very important aspect is, what are the measures and what are the consequences for those who are responsible for the waste?

We also need to know exactly the quantity of gas being flared. We must be accountable.We must assert the quantity, or even the quality. Whether it is soldering, smoke, that is actually going. Who are those responsible? What are the consequences for all that? “Gas flare is jeopardizing Nigeria’s economy as well as the oil and gas sector.

It is sad that if we are losing that kind of money, then who is responsible? What is in place to stop it? And what are the consequences for those who are negligent? That’s an abuse of office.”

He noted that adoption of appropriate technology could be a strategy to reduce gas flare but added that human capital development is key to solving the problem. He said: “We need to adopt technologies that would ensure that there is reduction in gas flaring.

From day one, we need to know where the oil goes into oil production? I’m sure that in some countries, there are strategies to stop oil waste. So, those people are conservative and they are responsible. There is accountability over there.

“In Nigeria, we need to ensure accountability, responsibility and transparency. Now, we have a figure, that’s transparency at least. If we adopt better technology, it will reduce gas flaring. In other parts of the world, where there is adoption of cutting edge technology, where there is measure in place, they do not have this kind of gas flare.

“Technology is one thing, human resources is one other thing. Even when we talk of Artificial Intelligence, it is just 20% There must be the human factor. Our human resources should be competent enough to handle such technical issues. They should be trained, there is nothing like they are not trained.

The human factor is very important in all aspects of work. The waste that we are seeing, technology alone can’t solve it. It’s one thing to have technology, another thing to have the human factor that will review and carry out the application.”

Oziegbe called for the protection of the environment and appropriate legal and policy framework to debar gas glare. He said: “The penalty is not enough to stop gas flares in Nigeria. That’s why we have people being careless. They don’t care about the harmful effect of their action against humans and the effect on the environment.

They do not care about their actions on human and animal health. So, when people don’t care about what happens to the environment or they don’t care what happens to their neighbour, they don’t even care what happens to themselves, it’s something we must all tackle together and let the perpetrators be punished.

So, the government should ensure that there are stiffer penalties against gas flaring. But I must say that the penalty is already there. It should be implemented. They should look at global practice.There is nothing wrong with being the best, whether you are from Nigeria or you are from Dubai.