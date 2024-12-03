STRI Holds Media Engagement With Journalists In Borno On Amplifying Women’s Participation In Politics

Share

A Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Stand to End Rape Initiative (STERI), in collaboration with German Embassy has organized a media engagement with journalists and other critical state holders to discuss how best to amplify women’s participation in politics come the 2027 elections.

In her open remarks, the Field Officer of Stand To End Rape Initiative, Mrs Patience Saleh said the media engagement is to identify the challenges facing women’s participation in politics and mobilize support for the passed on Special bill for women in the National and state houses of Assembly.

“Many women have the capacity to contribute their quota in governance and the legislative arm of government so that women would have a say in issues affecting them”, Mrs Saleh said.

She said cultural, religious and economic barriers are some of the factors affecting women’s participation in politics, and urged the media to amplify the need for women’s participation in politics.

The STERI said ‘ they are not calling for gender equality but woman inclusivity in governance and urged men to see reason in supporting a l bill for the allocation of special seats for women in the states and National Assemblies.”

Speaking, the Borno state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna said women’s representation in the nation’s National Assembly is low compared to countries such as Uganda, Kenya and other countries in the African region.

The NUJ chairman identified cultural, religious and, economic barriers as some of the factors affecting women’s participation in politics.

He assured of the working journalists’ support in amplifying women in politics in Nigeria come 2927.

