Strengthening Role Of Dental Technologists At Maiden Summit

The Federal Government has continued to affirm its commitment to improving health outcomes under the current administration. REGINA OTOKPA reports on the maiden Dental Technologists Summit where government charged them to adopt digitalisation to eliminate quackery, among others

Oral health is one important aspect many Nigerians seem to overlook. Beyond regular teeth brushing, a good number of Nigerians hardly prioritise oral health. Even when confronted with pain or discomfort, a good number prefer to numb the pain with painkillers and would only visit the dentist as a last resort.

But oral disorder is a Non Communicable Disease (NCDs) that should be prioritised, especially as it shares common risk factors with other NCDs such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. According to available data, dental caries also known as tooth decay, affects about 6 to 23% of Nigerians with about 90% of these cases going untreated; while gum diseases affect 15 to 58% of the population, aged 15 years and above.

Committed to addressing the prevalence and burden of oral health problems in Nigeria, the Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN) recently brought together, professionals in the field, policy makers, researchers and students to share insights, conduct a situation analysis and explore advancements needed to remain impactful going forward.

Dental health

Themed “Dental Technologists, Past, Present and Future,” the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako was excited the dentist’s were forging a new alliance to chat a pathway of innovation and impact for the future. Salako said the role of dental technologists in the country as part of broader efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the profession was vital to Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

He applauded the contributions of dental technologists, describing their technical expertise in fabricating dental appliances as indispensable to both restorative and rehabilitative care. “Healthcare delivery is a team work requiring the contribution of various cadres of health workers including dental technologists who have the responsibility of fabricating custom made dental appliances based on prescription by dental clinicians.

Without your contribution, the core duty of the dental team to restore smiles, improve oral health, appearance and function, and enhancing the overall well-being of people can not be optimally delivered. “Your contribution in complementing the services of medical specialties such as ear, nose and throat,(ENT) opthalmology, paediatric, oncology are particularly important in managing complications, in providing rehabilitative care and in restoring the confidence of patients. I acknowledge the tireless efforts of Dental Technologists in our hospitals, clinics, and laboratories and commend your dedication to delivering quality dental care to Nigerians,” Salako said.

Embracing technology

Disturbed over the rate of fake dentists in the country, the minister challenged the Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN) to intensify regulatory efforts through upscaling deployment of digital technology to eliminate quackery and ensure proper indexing, registration, and annual renewal of practitioners through digital systems.

The Minister also encouraged dental technologists to embrace continues learning, innovation, and digital technologies to remain globally relevant and deliver higher-quality, patient-centered care. As the supervisor of the dental technologists regulatory body in Nigeria, he stressed, the board should be forthcoming in its regulatory responsibilities.

“Quacks must not be given room to operate anywhere in Nigeria. I invite you to upscale the deployment of digital technology in the indexing of your students and the registration and annual renewal of dental technologists in the country so that at every point time, you can say how many you are and where they are based.

“I wish to challenge you to ensure you keep pace with advancements in dental technology and ensure more efficient, accurate and comfortable patient experiences even as you work from behind the scene. I urge you not to be stagnant but imbibe innovation, digital technology and modern materials in fabricating dental appliances.

“I implore you to use this summit as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and networking. I urge you to leverage this opportunity to share best practices and expertise, discuss challenges and potential solutions, foster partnerships and collaborations and ultimately shape the future of dental technology in our country. I am confident that the discussions and deliberations over the next two days will yield valuable insights, innovative solutions, and practical recommendations,” he said. The minister pledged the ministry’s continued support for the DTRBN to build a regulatory environment that fosters innovation, professionalism, and excellence in oral health services.

Significant milestone

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Kachollom Daju who noted that the summit marked a significant milestone in the profession’s history, acknowledged the pivotal role of dental technologists in enhancing patients’ quality of life through precisioncrafted appliances such as crowns, bridges, and dentures.

“Dental technologists, though often behind the scenes, form the backbone of modern dentistry. Their work is central to restoring confidence, functionality, and health in millions of Nigerians.” She lauded the profession’s educational evolution, from the early City and Guild certifications to the establishment of degree-awarding institutions such as the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences in Enugu and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, highlighting the government’s commitment to the profession’s advancement.

The Registrar, Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN), Idris Bappah stated that the two-day summit provides a great opportunity to hear from renowned thought leaders, engage in vital dialogue, witness the unveiling of groundbreaking innovations and, cultivate partnership that will drive systemic change.

According to him, Dental Technology is the aspect of Dental Health care delivery which deals with the art and science of designing, fabricating and servicing of Dental, Oral and Oro-facial Appliances (Prostheses) for the replacement of missing part of Dental and Oro- facial tissues, the Registrar pointed out.