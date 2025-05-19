Strengthening Research Centres’ll Unlock Crop Production – Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday said that strengthening research centres will unlock new insights in crop production, pest control and climate-smart agriculture.

He stated this while declaring open a public hearing on eleven bills organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions at the National Assembly.

“I am firmly convinced that the passage of these Bills will invigorate our agricultural institutions by providing them with a robust legal and operational framework. Strengthening research centres will unlock new insights in crop production, pest control, and climate-smart agriculture. Expanding extension services will bridge the gap between research and practice, ensuring that innovations reach the grassroots.

“Enhanced farmer engagement will not only boost productivity but also lead to improved livelihoods, healthier soils, and rural development outcomes. By building institutional capacity, we are also investing in future generations of agronomists, scientists, and policy experts who will sustain this momentum. These are the issues to be considered as we make our contributions to these bills”, he declared.

According to him, “With Nigeria’s economy still grappling with the vulnerabilities of oil dependency, agriculture presents the most viable alternative to attaining broad-based economic resilience. It is within this context that the establishment and expansion of Agricultural Research Institutions across the country is not only necessary but strategically urgent.

“The eleven legislative proposals currently under the scrutiny of this Committee reflect a clear indication that the 10th House of Representatives remains resolute in its drive to actualise meaningful governance through responsive and visionary legislation. These Bills speak to our collective ambition to restructure the country’s agricultural framework through legal instruments that can effectively modernize and revitalize the sector”.

He further noted that the legislative pursuit through public hearings and other legislative processes underscores the focus of the 10th House Legislative Agenda in the area of agricultural research and education as central pillars of national development, particularly in an era defined by volatile food security, climate challenges, and evolving global markets.

He said when enacted into law, these instruments will signify Nigeria’s firm embrace of scientific methodologies, digital integration, and evidence-based policy in the pursuit of a productive and competitive agricultural sector.

“They will equally signal to our domestic and international stakeholders that we are ready to harness the full breadth of knowledge-based agriculture for national advancement”.

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Isiaq Akinlade in his welcome address said with a population size of over 220million and still growing, the nation is desirous of more agricultural colleges and research institutions that will help proffer solutions to issues namely — climate change, insecurity, pest outbreaks, soil degradation, unskilled laborers and livestock management.

He stressed that establishing more agricultural colleges and institutions will drive specialization and dedication to agricultural excellence.

“Other tangible benefits of the Establishment Bills are: Create jobs for our teeming youths through its various value chain, Centres of Learning – Equipping students with modern, science-based agricultural skills in crop production, livestock management, agribusiness, and environmental stewardship, Hubs of Innovation – Conducting research to improve yields, enhance farming systems to meet global standards, Catalysts for Rural Development – supporting local agribusiness; and nurturing entrepreneurs who will drive sustainable development from the ground up, Bridge Gap Between Tradition and Technology – Preserving indigenous knowledge whilst also introducing cutting-edge technologies like precision farming, biotechnology, and modern irrigation systems etc.

“I envision these colleges not as isolated institutions, but as networks — collaborating with other agric institutions, ministries, and the private sector — to ensure their teachings are practical, market-relevant, and future-facing. To our youth: these colleges represent opportunity. To our farmers, it represents support. And to our nation, it represents a pathway to food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.”

