Strengthening PHCs: Yusuf Constructs 324 Primary Health Centres, 16 Hospitals In Two Years – Commissioner

The Kano State Government has, in the last two years, constructed 324 functional Primary Health Care (PHC) centres out of the proposed 483 across local government wards in the state, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran, disclosed this on Thursday, explaining that the administration has prioritised expanding access to healthcare to ensure efficient delivery of health programmes across the state.

According to him, when the present government assumed office in May 2023, it met a largely non-functional health system, with most state hospitals facing one challenge or another.

“When we came in May 2023, we met a collapsed health system, with virtually all state hospitals having serious problems,” Labaran said.

He explained that the government tackled the challenges head-on, beginning with the rehabilitation of major hospitals including Nassarawa, Murtala Mohammed, and Hasiya Bayero, as well as 16 other hospitals across the state, many of which are nearing completion.

“At Hasiya Bayero Hospital, we upgraded the facility and ensured that drugs are provided free for children, while at Murtala Mohammed Hospital, we doubled support for women during delivery—from ₦30 million previously to ₦60 million,” he stated.

Dr. Labaran further revealed that the Drugs Revolving Scheme, which had ₦1.4 billion during the administration of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was left with huge debts and no drugs after eight years of the immediate past administration.

“We have now revived the Drugs Revolving Scheme. As I speak, it is fully functional, stocked with adequate drugs, and operating without any debt, all of which we have cleared,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that ₦40 billion has been proposed for the health sector in the 2026 fiscal year, noting that the allocation is intended to consolidate ongoing reforms and strengthen healthcare delivery across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

He also announced that the government has commenced the recruitment of over 2,600 health workers to address manpower shortages in hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

According to him, the recruitment will cover medical doctors, nurses, midwives, environmental health officers, laboratory scientists, and other critical cadres needed to enhance service delivery.

Labaran added that priority in the 2026 budget has been given to the renovation of health facilities and the provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment to improve service capacity, reduce patient waiting time, and strengthen emergency response.

“We are committed to rebuilding our hospitals and equipping them with modern technology to ensure quality and efficient healthcare services for the people of Kano State,” he said.

The commissioner commended Governor Abba Yusuf for what he described as sustained investment and unwavering commitment to the health sector, noting that the governor’s support has enabled the ministry to pursue key reforms aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes, tackling disease outbreaks, and strengthening community-level health programmes.