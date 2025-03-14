Strengthening Nigeria’s digital ecosystem our priority, says EU

Share

The European Union (EU) has said that its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital ecosystem, particularly as it could help reignite the economy, providing youths with digital skills and creating the much needed employment across the country remains a top priority.

From building robust digital and governance infrastructure to driving digital skills development and creating new jobs, the EU is putting its weight behind Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Under the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU is leading the charge in digital investments through a Digital Package of 820 milions euros.

At the Omniverse Summit in Lagos, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot underscored the importance of such events in connecting Africa’s top startups, policymakers, and innovators into one dynamic digital ecosystem.

Mignot who noted that digitalisation was at the heart of the EU’s priorities of the Global Gateway Strategy here in Nigeria, added that the EU was supporting regulations because the digital world and innovations need regulations.

He said, “The European Union is very proud to partner with the Omniverse Summit because it is a wonderful example of what we are trying to achieve through what we call the Global Gateway Strategy of cooperation, partnering with Germany, and Nigerian partners to connect people and support innovation. We also aim to achieve a triple transition that the world needs to do – green, digital, and inclusive, and creating jobs and opportunities, particularly here in Nigeria, for young people.”

Mignot reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for Nigeria’s digital future, empowering innovation hubs and youth-led businesses across the continent.

“The EU is keeping its commitment with the over €800 million digital package we announced some years ago in Nigeria. We believe that the problems that humanity is facing will be solved by our collective action, not against one another. Also, we are convinced that Nigeria, Africa, and Europe’s destinies are closely interlinked.

“We are partnering with the Omniverse Summit, together with our German friends also. We are very proud to do that because we want to give Nigerian youths opportunities to upgrade their skills and find new jobs. I’m sure that from this event, new projects, partnerships, and deals have started,” he said.

