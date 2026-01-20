Strengthening Nigeria-US Partnership On Security

The recent AFRICOM delivery of a fresh consignment of military equipment to Nigeria worth $413 million for counterinsurgency operations not long after the Christmas Day 2025 airstrikes conducted by American forces, against terrorist hideouts in Sokoto state, has sparked off the burning questions about some salient issues.

While the equipment handover which took place in Abuja is generally seen as a strategic step to upgrade and modernise the Nigerian military’s hardware and improve its tactical response to insurgency.

The questions are predicated on the critical factors that bedevil security. For instance, what is the difference between the motive behind the support given by the US Government and the expected method of application by the Nigeria military?

Others of course, have to do with the sensitive issues of the key elements of trust, the needed training of the security personnel for optimal deployment of the weapons and the papering over the cracks on probity, accountability and transparency of the past huge sums of public funds surreptitiously spent on fighting the hydra-headed monster of insecurity.

But lest we forget, similar partnerships between the two countries have been on for some 50 years. Over those years, the US and Nigeria have enjoyed a strong security partnership and friendship being amongst the most important in sub-Saharan Africa. That is, given Nigeria’s status as Africa’s most populous country, largest economy, and of course, shared democratic values.

Basically, the U S works closely with Nigeria bilaterally, regional and using multilateral fora like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS, and the African Union (AU). Worthy of note is that joint efforts are mainly focused on increasing cooperation on maritime and border security, military professionalization, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa. Others include defence trade, and strengthening governance of the security sector.

All these efforts are praiseworthy but the questions on how effective and impactful they have been remain. Apart from direct funding, the Department of State provides Nigeria with one of the highest International Military Education and Training (IMET) allocations in sub-Saharan Africa, with approximately $5 million obligated from FY 2019 –2023. Nigeria is also a partner in the Africa Military Education Programme (AMEP) and has benefited from approximately $500,000 since FY 2016 to support instructor and curriculum development at Nigerian military schools. But that is not all for the collaborations.

From FY 2016-FY 2020, $1.8 million was obligated for Nigeria in Foreign Military Financing to support maritime security, military professionalization, and counterterrorism efforts. Nigeria is an active member of TransSahara Counterterrorism. Similarly, partnership (TSCTP) has benefitted over $8 million worth of training, equipment, and advisory support for counterterrorism efforts between FY 2019-FY 2023.

In August of last year Nigeria delivered the first payment for 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters worth a total of $997 million. The FMS case includes an additional $25 million of funding allocated for Nigeria’s AGI programme, which continues to train the AFN on developing targeting processes that are legally compliant with International Humanitarian Law.

Beyond all of these partnerships the United States has $590 million in active governmentto-government sales cases with Nigeria under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system. Recent and significant sales include the 2017 sale of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft worth $497 million to support Nigerian military operations against Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa.

There has also been the special training on International Humanitarian Law, including an Air-to-Ground Integration (AGI) programme designed to provide institutional and technical training to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). The praiseworthy objective is to mitigate the risk of civilian harm incidents. Currently, taking it beyond the financial aid, the NDAA 2026 introduces structural changes to how the US manages its interests in Africa.

The Act establishes a new Bureau of African Affairs and the position of Assistant Secretary for African Affairs within the Department of State. These offices will be tasked with overseeing foreign policy and coordinating security assistance specifically for sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, the law mandates a thorough assessment of Russia’s growing military presence and influence on the continent.

This signals a shift toward addressing geopolitical rivalries alongside counter-terrorism goals. To strengthen this pragmatic partnership, the Federal Government must muster the political will to deal decisively with the identified sponsors of all manner of terrorism no matter how highly placed they might be.

There should be no form of negotiation with the kingpins of Boko Haram, Lakurawa, Mahmuda and ISIS. More efforts should be channelled towards improving the livelihood of defenceless Nigerians still suffering in IDP camps, to get them back to their safer communities. In addition, more funds should be used to take care of the welfare of the police, and all the military personnel.

Also, the coming into being of state police and forest guards should be fast tracked. And no effort should be spared to ensure that the funds made available through both the budget on security and donations from foreign shores are not diverted to feather the nests of favoured individuals. Rather, there should be prudence, transparency and accountability to strengthen partnerships with the United States to bring the monster of insecurity to its knees.