Strengthening Green Tech, Innovation For Nigeria’s Digital Future

Strengthening green tech and innovation for Nigeria’s digital future is a national project that requires a fundamental shift in mindset, Abolaji Adebayo writes

The hum of a generator is the unofficial national anthem of Nigeria, a persistent, diesel-fumed chorus that underscores daily life from the bustling tech hubs of Yaba to the quiet corridors of aspiring enterprises.

It is a sound synonymous with struggle, a testament to an energy deficit that has, for decades, constrained ambition and dimmed potential.

Yet, in the midst of this familiar clamour, a new, more purposeful sound is rising, the quiet whir of a server powered by the sun, the determined pitch of a young innovator pitching a waste-to-energy solution, the strategic dialogue of policymakers charting a course away from fossil fuel dependency.

It is the sound of a nation beginning to recode its future, stitching the principles of sustainability directly into the digital architecture it is so fervently building.

At the heart of this nascent transformation lies a critical, and perhaps unexpected, synergy: the fusion of green technology and digital innovation.

This is not a peripheral concern for environmentalists but a central strategic imperative for national survival and economic dominance in the 21st century.

Energy poverty to digital powerhouse

The urgency of this green-tech convergence cannot be overstated. The digital economy, by its very nature, is energyintensive.

The vast data centres that form the cloud, the countless devices connected to the internet, the sprawling infrastructure required for broadband connectivity, all demand immense and reliable power.

To build a digital future on the shaky foundation of an erratic national grid and widespread generator dependency is to construct a skyscraper on quicksand.

It is a recipe for exorbitant operational costs, reduced global competitiveness, and systemic fragility.

As articulated by Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), this commitment is now an unwavering focus.

Speaking at the recent Technology Ecosystem Dialogue 2025, an event convened by the Young Innovators of Nigeria under the resonant theme “Green Tech and Energy Revolution:

Transforming Business and Society,” Abdullahi reaffirmed that Nigeria’s journey toward a robust digital economy is inextricably linked to its embrace of sustainable energy and circular principles.

He presented a vision where the engines of our digital growth are not powered by the finite, polluting resources of the past, but by the clean, abundant, and innovative solutions of the future.

This vision aligns seamlessly with the broader national objectives outlined in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises economic diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, and innovation.

A green digital economy is the ultimate expression of this diversification. It moves the nation beyond a reliance on hydrocarbon exports and towards a value-creating, knowledge-based system that generates employment, fosters resilience, and protects the environment.

Abdullahi rightly noted that the country’s youth are not merely future leaders but present-day change-makers, a sentiment powerfully embodied by the dialogues and initiatives spearheaded by organisations like the Young Innovators of Nigeria.

Their engagement signals a generational understanding that the future of work, commerce, and national development will be built on a foundation of code and carbon-neutrality.

Nurturing the ecosystem

Recognising the imperative is one thing; building the framework to achieve it is another.

NITDA, under its strategic mandate, is already laying the groundwork through a series of interventions designed to strengthen the entire technology ecosystem.

The establishment of Technology and Innovation Hubs across the country provides the physical and intellectual space where ideas can germinate.

These hubs are more than just buildings with internet access; they are crucibles of collaboration, where engineers, programmers, and entrepreneurs can converge to tackle shared challenges, with energy access being a primary concern.

Programmes like iHatch, the National Innovation Challenge, IgniteHer, We Elevate, and the Renewed Hope Innovation Nest are not merely buzzwords; they are vital pipelines for nurturing talent, providing mentorship, funding, and access to markets.

These initiatives are deliberately crafted to be inclusive, ensuring that the transformative potential of technology reaches youth, women, and Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) across all geo-political zones.

The focus is on equipping them with the digital tools to create scalable solutions to local problems, including the most pressing of all: energy.

By specifically targeting often-marginalised groups, these programmes acknowledge that the green tech revolution will only be successful if it leaves no one behind, harnessing the full spectrum of Nigeria’s human capital to solve its most entrenched problems.

Furthermore, NITDA’s partnerships, which foster research and development in frontier technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain, have a direct and potent application in the green tech sphere.

Imagine AI algorithms optimising national energy distribution in real-time, predicting demand patterns and preventing waste by dynamically managing supply. Consider IoT sensors monitoring air and water

quality across the Niger Delta, providing irrefutable data to drive environmental policy and corporate accountability.

Envision blockchain technology creating transparent and tamper-proof systems for carbon credit trading or for tracking the entire lifecycle of a solar panel, from manufacture to recycling.

These are not futuristic fantasies; they are tangible applications being explored today, and they represent the powerful confluence of digital and green innovation, where cuttingedge software solves critical hardware problems.

Renewable roadmap

The practical pathway to this future requires a clear-eyed assessment of the current landscape and a robust plan for transition.

As highlighted by sustainability expert, Dr. Krakrafaa Bestman, at the same forum, millions of Nigerians remain trapped in energy poverty, a stark paradox for a nation “richly blessed with solar, wind, hydro, and human capital resources.”

This very paradox, however, unveils the opportunity. The energy gap represents not just a challenge to be overcome, but a massive market to be unlocked, a catalyst for homegrown innovation that could position Nigeria as a continental leader in the green revolution.

Dr. Bestman outlined Nigeria’s energy transition targets, which include generating thirty per cent of the nation’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and deploying five gigawatts of solar capacity.

He referenced ongoing initiatives such as the Nigerian Electrification Project and community-based mini-grids, which are designed to expand access, particularly in rural areas that the national grid has never reliably reached.

This decentralised approach is key. Instead of solely focusing on monumental, centralised power projects, supporting a network of smaller, community-owned and operated solar or wind micro-grids can accelerate electrification, foster local entrepreneurship, and build resilience. Perhaps one of the most transformative concepts in this space is the adoption of a circular economy.

Dr. Bestman underscored the importance of practices such as recycling and waste-to-energy solutions as a means of reducing pollution while creating new economic opportunities.

For Nigeria, with its immense waste management challenges, this is a particularly fertile ground for innovation.

The organic waste from our markets and households can be converted into biogas for cooking and electricity.

The staggering volume of electronic waste, from discarded phones to obsolete computers, represents a potential urban mine for precious metals, creating a new industry around ethical and efficient recycling.

The plastic clogging our drains and landfills can be repurposed into new products or used in waste-to-energy plants.

This shift from a linear “take-make-dispose” model to a circular “reduce-reuse-recycle” paradigm is not just environmentally sound; it is economically astute, turning a cost centre into a revenue stream and generating a new wave of greencollar jobs.

Collaborative imperative

Achieving this vision will require more than just government pronouncements or isolated youthful enthusiasm; it demands a concerted, collaborative effort spanning the public, private, and academic spheres.

Dr. Bestman wisely outlined three critical priorities for a successful transition, and they form a blueprint for national action.

Firstly, reforms are essential to attract the massive investment required. This involves creating a regulatory environment that incentivises renewable energy adoption and makes it financially viable for businesses and households alike.

This includes streamlining approval processes for green tech projects, offering tax breaks for investments in solar panels and energy-efficient technology, and potentially implementing a carbon tax to level the playing field against fossil fuels.

Policy must be stable, predictable, and designed to de-risk the green sector for both local and international investors.

Secondly, greater business commitment is non-negotiable. The private sector must move beyond rhetoric to concrete action.

Clean energy sourcing is no longer a matter of corporate social responsibility but a core component of operational efficiency and long-term viability.

Companies can lead by example, investing in solar power for their offices and factories, partnering with communities to develop mini-grid projects, and integrating circular economy principles into their supply chains.

By leveraging their capital and expertise, businesses can help scale green solutions and demonstrate their commercial viability.

Thirdly, and crucially, is the need for innovation that delivers safe, affordable, and locally adaptable technologies. This transition must be undertaken with a clear-eyed understanding of its own inherent challenges.

Dr. Bestman wisely cautioned against the risks of new technologies, such as battery hazards from improperly stored solar energy or the dangers of poorly installed panels.

A headlong rush into green tech without the concomitant development of strict safety standards, certified training programmes for installers, and comprehensive lifecycle management plans for equipment could create new environmental and safety problems.

Green technologies

must be deployed intelligently and responsibly, with a full view of their entire lifespan, from production to disposal.

The goal is a resilient and sustainable system, not a quick fix that replaces one set of issues with another. Green tech It is about recognising that the digital and the ecological are two sides of the same coin.

It is about understanding that every line of code written for a new fintech app, every data point collected for a logistics platform, and every device connected to the internet draws its life from a power source.

The choice before the nation is whether that power source will be a relic of the 19th century or a bridge to the 22nd.

Last line

The world, as Dr. Bestman declared, is indeed waiting for Nigeria’s leadership. By weaving the verdant code of sustainability into its digital ambitions, Nigeria can finally silence the generators of the past and power a future that is both technologically advanced and sustainably secure.