Strengthening Governance In Nigeria’s AI-Driven Financial Sector

Algorithms now power Nigerian finance, but governance lags behind this relentless, high-stakes digital transformation, Abolaji Adebayo reports

For the nearly 11 billion times Nigerian bank accounts were debited and credited in 2024, a silent sentinel was often watching. In the milliseconds it takes to approve a transaction, an algorithm trained on vast datasets has already made a judgment: Is this fraudulent? Is this user who they claim to be?

This is the new reality of finance in Africa’s most populous nation, where the lines between banking and technology have not just blurred but vanished. Nigeria’s financial services industry is in the midst of a profound, AIpowered metamorphosis.

From the bustling fintech hubs in Lagos to the agent banking networks reaching remote villages, artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept but the engine room of modern finance.

Yet, as algorithms increasingly dictate who gets credit, which transactions are flagged, and how customer service is delivered, a critical question echoes from the boardrooms of Marina to the regulatory halls of Abuja: Who governs the machine?

The answer, as policymakers, financial leaders, and technologists are rapidly concluding, must be found in a robust and distinctly Nigerian framework for AI governance, one that fosters innovation while fiercely protecting the stability and integrity of the financial system.

Penetration

The numbers tell a story of breathtaking adoption. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Fintech Report 2025, a staggering 87.5 per cent of Nigerian fintech companies now deploy AI for fraud detection. This makes it the dominant use case, far outpacing applications like customer service chatbots, which sit at 62.5 per cent.

This focus is a direct response to a tangible threat. As Nigeria processes more instant payments than almost any other nation, its digital infrastructure has become an attractive target for bad actors. Fraud, industry stakeholders have admitted in closed-door workshops with the CBN, is a “big issue.”

AI has become the primary digital immune system, scanning billions of transactions for anomalies that would be impossible for human eyes to catch. But the reach of AI extends far beyond security. It is now a core component in credit scoring, used by 37.5% of fintechs to model risk for borrowers who may lack a traditional credit history.

It powers Know-Your-Customer processes, onboarding new users in seconds, and it optimises lending decisions, often determining the financial fate of individuals and small businesses.

Managing Director of Credit at digital lender, Kuda, Natalia Lyarskaya, captured the profound responsibility this entails, stating that “AI-driven decisions can have lasting human consequences.” Inclusion, she warned, does not happen automatically by deploying an algorithm; it happens by deploying the right algorithm.

Sovereignty

This reliance on AI has sparked a critical debate about digital sovereignty. At the Innovate AI 2026 conference in Lagos, a chorus of voices warned against the passive adoption of foreign AI models trained on nonAfrican data. The concern is not merely tech nical but deeply societal.

An algorithm trained on the spending habits of a consumer in London or New York may flag a typical financial transaction in a Lagos market as suspicious, or worse, deem a creditworthy artisan with an informal income a high-risk defaulter.

President of the FinTech Association of Nigeria, Stanley Jacob, framed this as a matter of national imperative. He argued that Nigeria must anchor its AI growth on “inclusivity, accountability and sovereignty,” insisting that models deployed locally should be trained on “representative Nigerian data and subject to domestic institutional oversight.”

This sentiment is a pushback against what some call “digital colonisation”, the uncritical import of technology that may not serve local interests. CEO of Future Software Resources, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, argued forcefully that Africa must retain ownership of its data and craft regulations that protect its unique economic context. This push for local control is not about isolationism but about contextual relevance.

President of the AI Foundation Nigeria, Ehia Erhabon, urged stakeholders, the nation must move beyond fascination with AI’s capabilities and focus on governance, accountability, and societal impact. The goal is to build AI that understands the nuances of Nigeria’s economy, where resilience and informality are not bugs, but features.

Regulation

Recognising the stakes, Nigeria is moving with unprecedented speed to establish legal and regulatory guardrails. The most significant development on the horizon is the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, expected to become law by the end of March 2026.

This sweeping legislation positions Nigeria among the first African nations to implement an economywide regulatory regime for AI.

The bill adopts a risk-based approach, subjecting “higher-risk AI systems” including those used in finance to closer scrutiny. Developers will be required to file annual impact assessments detailing risks and mitigation measures. The law grants regulators like NITDA the

Inadequate governance of Artificial Intelligence systems could lead to capital flight, market distortions and a decline in investors’ confidence in Nigeria

power to demand information, issue enforcement directives, and even suspend or restrict AI systems deemed unsafe. Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, explained the philosophy behind this proactive stance: “In the area of governance, we need to put the safeguards and guardrails in place to make sure the AI we are building is within that guardrail.

That way, if there are bad actors, you can easily detect and contain them.” Simultaneously, the Central Bank of Nigeria is not waiting for a topdown law to take effect.

In February 2026, the CBN published its comprehensive Fintech Report, which outlines a detailed roadmap for the future, including a dedicated focus on AI. The report signals a shift towards “coordinated regulation” and deeper engagement with the fintech ecosystem.

Crucially, the CBN is moving to operationalise its regulatory sandbox, with plans to launch a pilot cohort specifically for AI and RegTech use cases. This “test-then-codify” approach allows innovators to experiment under supervisory supervision, ensuring that rules are informed by real-world practice rather than theoretical risk.

Confidence

The push for strong governance resonates deeply beyond the realm of retail banking and into the core of Nigeria’s capital markets. Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Umaru Kwairanga, issued a stark warning at the InnovateAI conference: “Inadequate governance of Artificial Intelligence systems could lead to capital flight, market distortions and a decline in investors’ confidence in Nigeria.”

Kwairanga articulated a powerful link between algorithmic accountability and market stability. He cautioned that opaque, discriminatory, or vulnerable AI systems introduce “structural risks” that can erode public trust.

Imagine AI-driven trading algorithms amplifying market volatility, or credit models systematically excluding entire demographics due to biased data. These are not hypothetical scifi scenarios but tangible risks that investors are increasingly pricing into markets.

“Across the world,” Kwairanga noted, “capital flows toward markets that demonstrate predictability, governance and trust.” For Nigeria to attract and retain investment, its financial institutions must prove that their AI systems are fair, explainable, and secure.

This sentiment is echoed by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, whose recent enforcement actions serve as a clear signal that data governance is now a “non-negotiable” standard with real financial consequences.

Privacy

At the heart of this governance framework lies the individual consumer. As AI systems become more complex, the risk of them becoming inscrutable “black boxes” grows. This is particularly dangerous in finance, where a denied loan application can have a devastating impact on a person’s life.

The demand for explainability is growing. Industry leaders like Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Niyi Yusuf, have called for AI systems to be able to explain their decisions, especially in sensitive areas like credit scoring. This ethical imperative is closely tied to data privacy.

At the National Data Privacy Summit in Abuja, global fintech platform, Optasia, championed the concept of “privacy-by-design” as a mandatory standard for the industry. With the Nigeria Data Protection Act now in full force, companies are legally bound to treat consumer data with the same seriousness as financial capital.

National Commissioner of the NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, emphasised that privacy is not a privilege but a “fundamental right,” and that “by building trust, we unlock the full potential of our digital economy.”

For fintechs, this means embedding accountability into their technology stack, ensuring that the drive for datadriven growth does not come at the expense of individual rights.

Collaboration

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the future of AI governance in Nigeria is the spirit of collaboration emerging between regulators and the private sector. The CBN’s Fintech Report revealed that 100% of surveyed fintech firms expressed readiness to collaborate through policy pilots and working groups.

Furthermore, 62.5% expressed strong interest in participating in an AI-focused regulatory sandbox. This suggests an industry that understands that clear rules are not a hindrance but a foundation for sustainable growth.

Kashifu Abdullahi of NITDA captured this balanced approach perfectly when he said, “You cannot be ahead of innovation but regulation is not just about giving commands.

It’s about influencing market, economic and societal behavior so people can build AI for good.” As Nigeria stands on the cusp of this new digital era, the path forward is clear.

Strengthening governance in AI-driven finance is not about slowing down progress but about directing it. It is about ensuring that as algorithms become the invisible infrastructure of the economy, they are built on a bedrock of Nigerian data, Nigerian values, and robust Nigerian oversight.

Last Line

The future of finance in the country will belong to those institutions that can combine the power of innovation with the integrity of trust.