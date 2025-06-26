Strengthening Cybersecurity Space In Nigeria

Share

As cyber threats continue to rise globally, Nigeria is stepping up efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity framework, with the government and private sector collaborating to safeguard critical infrastructure and personal data, Abolaji Adebayo writes

Increased cyberattacks on financial institutions, government agencies, and businesses have prompted urgent action to bolster the nation’s digital defenses.

Recent reports indicate a significant rise in cyberattacks targeting financial institutions in Nigeria, raising concerns about the security of banking systems, fintech platforms, and customer data.

Banks and fintech companies have faced ransomware attacks, where hackers encrypt systems and demand payment. Malware like Emotet and TrickBot has been used to steal sensitive financial data.

Fraudsters impersonate bank officials via emails, SMS, or calls to trick employees/customers into revealing login credentials. Some attacks involve compromised or malicious employees leaking sensitive data.

Hackers target weak points in banking APIs, leading to unauthorised transactions. Perpetrators identified include Nigeria-based cybercriminal groups Nigerian-based such as “Yahoo Boys” and international hacking groups.

They also include State-Sponsored Actors. Suspected foreign-linked attacks aiming to destabilise Nigeria’s financial sector.

Data breach

Nigeria recorded over 119,000 leaked data breaches in the first quarter of 2025, the latest global data breach report from cybersecurity firm Surfshark has revealed.

Surfshark’s research is based on data gathered from 29,000 publicly available databases. According to Surfshark’s long-term data, Nigeria remains one of the most affected countries in sub-Saharan Africa when it comes to data breaches.

The research revealed that 10 in every 100 Nigerians have been affected by data breaches.

Further analysis indicated an 85 percent drop in the number of leaked accounts in Nigeria from Q1’24 to Q1’25, in line with a global trend that saw leaked accounts plunge 93 per cent year-on-year, from 973.7 million in Q1’24 to just 68.3 million in Q1’35.

Decline

However, while the figure for Nigeria may appear alarming, it reflects a sharp decline in breach activity compared to previous quarters.

Nigeria has been placed at 34th worldwide in terms of the number of breached accounts. Globally, the most affected countries were the United States with 16.9 million leaked accounts, followed by Russia (4.4 million), India (4.2 million), Germany (3.9 million), and Spain (2.4 million).

Luís Costa, research lead at Surfshark, said: “Although the number of vulnerable accounts in all major regions decreased, people should remain vigilant.

“Cyber Threats are constantly evolving, and attackers are adapting their tactics. Strong security practices, frequent password updates, and enabling two-factor authentication remain essential.”

Since 2004, approximately 23.2 million Nigerian user accounts have been compromised, the report stated. The report noted that, “7.3 million unique email addresses were exposed. 13 million passwords were leaked alongside the accounts.

“Fifty six per cent of users whose accounts were compromised are at risk of identity theft, extortion, or unauthorised account access.”

Cybersecurity outlook

According to Tope Aladenusi of Deloitte, as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to grow, so does the complexity of its cybersecurity landscape.

The year 2024 saw a surge in cyber threats, with organisations facing unprecedented challenges ranging from ransomware attacks to insider threats.

The increasing sophistication of cybercriminals has left no sector immune, highlighting the urgent need for proactive security measures.

Deloitte Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 provides a deep dive into the emerging cyber risks, key security trends, and strategic defenses businesses must adopt to stay ahead.

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape, with AIpowered defense tools becoming indispensable in the fight against increasingly complex threats.

Organisations are leveraging AI tools to enhance threat detection, automate incident response, and analyze patterns to identify risks early.

These AI-driven solutions enable businesses to respond quickly and effectively, improving resilience by detecting anomalies, predicting potential attacks, and mitigating threats before they escalate.

On the flip side, the same technology is empowering cybercriminals. AI-powered attacks are making cyber threats more sophisticated, automated, and precise.

Malicious actors are using AI to automate phishing campaigns, create polymorphic malware that evade detection, and craft hyperrealistic deepfakes.

“This dual-use of AI creates a paradox. While it bolsters defense capabilities, it also amplifies the scale and precision of cyberattacks,

Machine learning continuously adapts, empowering security systems to detect and counter emerging threats in real-time

moving them closer to pandemic-like proportions.

“In 2025, the race between AIpowered cyberattacks and AI-driven defense is expected to intensify, highlighting the urgent need for continuous adaptation and innovation.

Organisations must embrace AI not only as a defensive measure but as an integral part of their broader cybersecurity strategy to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries.

“As cyber threats in Nigeria continue to evolve, businesses must adopt proactive cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical assets, ensure regulatory compliance, and build cyber resilience.

Deloitte Nigeria remains at the forefront, providing cutting-edge solutions to help organisations navigate the cyber risks of tomorrow.” Financial Losses as millions of dollars are stolen from customer accounts and institutions.

This has damaged the reputation of the Nigerian banking system as it eroded trust in digital banking. This has also called for regulatory scrutiny, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may impose stricter cybersecurity policies.

Govt initiatives

The Nigerian government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), has introduced new policies to enhance cybersecurity.

Key measures include: Enhanced Cybercrime Law Enforcement, Strengthening the implementation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2024 to prosecute offenders more effectively, National Cybersecurity Strategy – revised strategy focusing on protecting critical infrastructure, improving incident response, and fostering public-private partnerships, increased training for law enforcement and IT professionals to combat cyber threats such as phishing, ransomware, and identity theft.

The National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, emphasised the importance of compliance with data protection regulations, stating, “organisations must prioritise cybersecurity to prevent breaches that could harm citizens and the economy.”

Collaboration

Financial institutions and telecom companies are investing heavily in cybersecurity measures. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has mandated stricter security protocols for banks, including multi-factor authentication and real-time fraud monitoring.

L Tech firms and startups are also playing a key role by developing homegrown cybersecurity solutions. Companies like SecureID and CyberSafe Foundation are providing advanced threat detection and encryption technologies tailored to Nigeria’s digital landscape.

To combat low cybersecurity awareness, the government has launched nationwide campaigns urging citizens to adopt safer online practices, such as using strong passwords, enabling twofactor authentication, and recognising scam messages.

Despite progress, experts warn that Nigeria still faces challenges, including inadequate funding for cybersecurity initiatives, a shortage of skilled professionals, and the rapid evolution of cyber threats.

Looking ahead

Ademola Lawal, a renowned cybersecurity expert, has urged the strengthening of national digital defenses against cyber threats, emphasizing the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Quantum Computing in mitigating risks.

According to him, AI and ML have already revolutionized cybersecurity by enabling faster threat detection than conventional methods.

These technologies analyze massive datasets, identifying patterns that signal potential attacks. “AI, ML, and Quantum Computing will enhance digital defenses, allowing us to neutralize threats before they inflict harm.

“Machine learning continuously adapts, empowering security systems to detect and counter emerging threats in real-time.

AI-driven automation drastically reduces response times, stopping breaches before they escalate,” Lawal stated. He further highlighted that quantum computing is poised to transform encryption and threat detection by processing complex calculations at unparalleled speeds.

Unlike traditional binary-based systems, quantum computers leverage qubits, which exist in multiple states simultaneously.

This breakthrough enables cybersecurity professionals to develop ultra-secure encryption methods resistant to quantum-based attacks while improving threat analysis efficiency.

He stressed that integrating these cutting-edge technologies will pave the way for next-generation security solutions capable of outmaneuvering cybercriminals.

“From quantum-resistant cryptography to AI-powered predictive threat detection, these innovations are ushering in a new era of cybersecurity.

However, challenges persist, including the need for further research and widespread adoption of quantumsafe encryption.”

As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, Lawal emphasised the necessity of evolving defense mechanisms.

“By harnessing the combined potential of AI, ML, and quantum computing, the future of cybersecurity promises unprecedented resilience,” he concluded.

Last line

With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated, stakeholders agree that continuous investment in technology, education, and policy enforcement is crucial.

As Nigeria accelerates its digital transformation, a robust cybersecurity framework will be essential to securing the nation’s digital future.

Share