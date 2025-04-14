Strength Of Opposition Candidate Will Determine Tinubu’s Fate In 2027 –Farouk

Share

The next general election is about two years away, but political actors in Nigeria are already aligning and realigning forces. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, a seasoned political analyst and former Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Idi Farouk, gives his views on a number of recent political developments

What is your view on the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State?

In truth, I don’t believe that it is in order. I don’t think that a president can declare a stare of emergency and remove or suspend the governor of the state as well as the state House of Assembly.

It looks more like a coup. Of course, that is how military coups are normally done. When the military takes over, they suspend the executive and the legislature but leave only the judiciary.

So, it’s like a coup. I don’t even think that we had even reached that point where a state of emergency should have been declared in Rivers State. So, I think the President was ill-advised.

Are you saying that what happened was a civilian coup?

Well, I won’t call it a civilian coup, but I think the President was ill-advised in declaring that state of emergency in Rivers State. It was ill-advised and it shouldn’t have been. But I hear that the matter is in court, so let us see how it goes.

What do you think about the appointment of a retired military officer to take the place of the governor and run the state as a sole administrator?

It is also not a correct move, especially as the man appointed as sole administrator, Admiral Ete-Ibok Ibas (rtd) is not even from Rivers State.

I even learnt that he has been making some appointments from outside the state and I don’t think it is right.

What is not right cannot be right. In my opinion, his appointment is faulty and the declaration of a state of emergency shouldn’t have been in the first place.

Do you think the National Assembly handled the debate and approval of the emergency proclamation well?

Again, that’s another sad aspect of the drama. They didn’t handle the matter properly. They were not thorough in their consideration of what the President sent to them.

I mean, the proclamation can still pass if you do it right. Again, the manner in which they passed it further puts the President under pressure.

They should do things right for God’s sake. In such a serious matter, it cannot be approved by voice vote – the Ayes or the Nays have it. No! It cannot be decided like that.

Tinubu will be the candidate of his party, the APC… If the opposition continue to remain in splinters, it makes it easier for him to return

The ideal thing is that each person will stand up and speak to the issue, so that we know where everybody stands on the matter.

You can still get the two third required by the constitution but if you do it as they have done it, you call that which you have done to question. I don’t think it is right.

What would you advise the President to do at this time; should he rescind the declaration?

I think we should wait on the court since the matter is already in court. I think that the court will direct appropriately.

What do you make of the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate? It is very, very unfortunate. What was her offence?

I watched the proceedings of the Senate that day and I didn’t see where she committed the offence that can lead to her suspension for six months. Do they even have the power to suspend?

I thought the courts had ruled on that issue before now. What is going on in our National Assembly these days? Why can’t somebody raise his or her voice if they feel very strongly about something? I mean, why can’t somebody be angry?

The other day, it was Senator Abdul Ningi, and what was he saying? He said: ‘Mr. Senate president, I have gone through the budget and you’re having a provision of N500 million for your constituency and I’m having a paltry sum of about N100 million for my constituency.

There’s a big disparity.’ What is wrong with that? They suspended him. I thought that these people are representing constituencies and that they can speak on behalf of their constituents.

I do not see where Natasha went wrong. The Senate Rules cannot override the Constitution of Nigeria. She asked the Senate president: ‘Why are you changing my seat without notifying me?’ I don’t see anything wrong with that.

Now, she came in and did a petition on sexual harassment and the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions said it was dead on arrival. By saying that, they are even putting the Senate president under more pressure. I thought that they should have received the petition and treated it on its own merit rather than dismissing it.

In the process of treating it, they could have seen what is right and what is wrong. But when you refuse to treat it; you then give the impression that you are covering up something. If they did it as a way to please the Senate president; they’ve inadvertently put him in harm’s way.

They’ve put the Senate president under more pressure. There was even a court order against some of the actions the committee took. Most of them are in the National Assembly courtesy of court orders because most of their elections were challenged in court.

Some got the person declared as winner thrown out by the courts. Others got their elections reaffirmed by the courts. So, at what point did they decide that they don’t want to listen to the courts? Without the courts there would be chaos and anarchy.

So, I think that the senators should treat themselves as equals and give fair hearing to every member at all times. I’m also very disappointed in the womenfolk and the entire membership of the Senate.

How can it be a 100 per cent of them agreeing that Natasha should be suspended for six months without salary? Who gave them that power? The impunity y in our system is very disturbing.

What do you think about the attempt to recall her?

It is laughable. From what we heard and what we saw, the government in kogi State invited her constituents to come for a poverty alleviation programme, they said they wanted to empower the people but suddenly, it turned into a recall process.

It is very shameful. You want to recall her for who to replace her? What’s going on in Nigeria? Because she stood against the Senate president? The Senate President is one among equals because you cannot be a Senate president if you’re not a senator.

Even the offence they are accusing Natasha of; we saw it also with Godswill Akpabio himself and Bukola Saraki during the 8th Senate. We saw when Akpabio was given another seat and he challenged it.

What is wrong with challenging the same process now? What is wrong with challenging or protesting against what you don’t like? We are not operating this democracy properly and as we ought to.

Are you pleased that the process of the recall failed?

I am not pleased that the process of the recall failed; I am displeased by even the thinking that they wanted to recall her. We’ve seen her going with some of her colleagues to alleviate poverty in her area.

She is doing quite a lot for her people. I don’t know her personally. I’ve never met her before but that woman needs protection.

What are your thoughts on growing insecurity in the country, especially the recent killing of some travellers at Uromi, Edo State?

I think the incident was barbaric and should not have happened. But I want to commend the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, for the way he handled the situation otherwise it could have turned into something else.

Don’t forget that if you kill an Hausa man in Port Harcourt; you are also by that same token killing 10 Port Harcourt people in Kano or Kaduna.

If you kill an Igbo man in Kano; you’re also killing Hausa people in Aba, Onitsha and other parts of the South-East. People must know that they cannot just take the laws into their own hands.

What is the offence of those who were killed at Uromi? Who says that the killings in Edo State are done by the Hausa/Fulani? I have also seen a post by an Uromi man, who said that most of the bad things happening there are being done by their own people but who will go change into the Hausa or Fulani attire, carry a stick, look like a Fulani from afar in order to do what they want to do.

I’m not saying that the Fulani are also not involved but I’m saying that we should not allow this kind of thing to happen again. But, like I said, I salute the peace efforts of the governor of Edo State.

You can’t sit down in Benin City under that tension because that would have put his own people in other states in danger. So, he did well by visiting Kano State to commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives. I learnt that sone suspects have been arrested and I urge the police to charge them to court and prosecute them.

What about the killings in Bokkos, Plateau State and even neighbouring Benue State?

The killings in Plateau and Benue states are equally condemnable. Who is doing this? Why is it so difficult for our security agencies to fish out these people?

Why should some people be allowed to go on a killing spree and citizens have no protection from our security agencies? I feel pity for the governors of the troubled states because their hands are tied and they can’t do much to secure their people. This is why I also join in advocating for the establishment of state police in the country.

If the constitution is amended to allow state police, we can then have enough policemen in each state to secure lives and property of the citizens. How many policemen do we have currently in Nigeria? Probably, up to 300,000.

Out of that, over 100,000 are guarding VIPs. So, we are totally under-policed. But in the meantime, our security agencies should wake up to their responsibilities.

These killings must stop and it behaves on our security agencies to raise their game. The military, police, civil defence and DSS should be up and doing.

I do not believe that these people are spirits and can come from nowhere to commit these crimes and disappear into thin air. They commit these crimes and they go somewhere to hide.

How can we not locate them? The fact that they do these things and there are no consequences emboldens them. When they come, do the killings, go back and nothing happens, they will surely come again. The killings are going on all over Nigeria.

Do you think state police will do the magic?

Yes, I’m for state police. If we have state police, the state governments will fund them because even as we speak, the states are funding the Nigeria Police through various ways.

If you observe, state governments have been donating vehicles and other equipment to the Nigeria Police in their respective states.

So, it is an indication that if they have their own police, they will fund them and that will help them to secure their states.

We can even extend it and create the local government police. After all, we had the Native Authority Police before and it helped us secure our communities in those days.

The local police worked well because they knew the thieves and crooks in every neighbourhood and could easily tell who did what.

While these killings were going on, President Bola Tinubu left the country on a visit to France. Was that an appropriate time for such a trip?

Well, the President can travel at any time he so desires as long as the trip is in the interest of the nation. We have been told he is on a working visit. I don’t know what that exactly means but we can’t stop him from travelling.

Posters announcing Mr. President’s ambition to seek a second term in 2027 have surfaced in Abuja. What does this mean?

I think it is too early but I want to believe that or better still, I’m sure that the President couldn’t have commissioned such a project at this time. It must be the handiwork of some people who are seeking attention and special favours from the President, thinking that they are doing him a favour.

But I think it’s too early because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not announced the schedule for the 2027 campaign season. Law and order are parts of what we must follow in a democracy. It is INEC that decides when you begin campaigns for the next election.

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Is that an indication that Northern politicians have an agenda to withdraw support for the APC and Tinubu?

Let me ask you: Is Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC not from the North? If one man leaves a party for another; it is not a Northern thing, it cannot even be. Where did the North sit down to plot such an agenda? People who are defecting from one party to another are doing so in their own interest.

They may be doing it believing also that it is in the interest of others but it is largely a personal decision. Talking about El-Rufai; it is within his right to leave APC and even to leave SDP, when he chooses to do so. So, for me, it is neither here nor there.

When the time comes and things begin to crystallise, I don’t believe that some political parties will not come together to form a formidable force that can challenge the ruling party. I also believe that the APC will do all that they can to make sure that it doesn’t happen.

It is in the manner of our politics. The bigger you are, the stronger you are and I’m sure that even the SDP might be coming together with other political parties to form a bigger group. But I also believe that the nature of politics is such that the APC will also be poaching other parties to gain more membership. It is all about the strength to win elections.

Do you think that President Tinubu will secure another term given his performance and the hardship across the land?

No doubt, there is hardship in the country, you feel it, I feel it, everybody feels it. But, first of all, Tinubu will be the candidate of his party, the APC, but a second term for him depends on who the opposition chooses to present as their candidate.

It is the strength of the opposition candidate that will determine Tinubu’s fate. If the opposition continue to remain in splinters, it makes it easier for him to return. If they come together as one, it depends on who they field as their candidate to challenge the status quo.

