Streets Deserted, Businesses Paralyses As Kano Curfew Bites Harder

Major Streets in the Commercial Nerve Center of Kano, have been completely deserted while Shops, street businesses and other local Businesses have been completely paralyzed as the Curfew slammed after the announcement of the Elections Tribunal Judgement entered its second day.

The Police in collaboration with the State, have slammed a dusk to dawn curfew shortly after the announcement of the State Governorship Elections Tribunal Judgement, seeing the APC Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna defeating his opponent the incumbent Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP.

The Police Command has said that the Curfew become necessary to avert any unforeseen circumstances that might lead to violence in the ancient City of Kano.

The State Commissioner of Police, Gumel said in a Clip circulated that the curfew was total and dusk to dawn and anybody found violating it will face the consequences of the authority.

After the announcement of the Curfew major roads were seen deserted while Shops were permanently shot down, with local Businesses operating hawking and deserting major roads.

Even Filling Stations that were supposed to operate despite the Dusk to Down Curfew were padlocked and Road Sites Fuel Hawkers also left the streets.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, after receiving news of the outcomes of the Court Judgement, addressed the State, urging his supporters and indeed the entire People of Kano to remain calm.

He said, his mandate was rather stolen and moves have since commenced to Appeal the outcome which he said was a misapplication of justice and which was done in complete error.

However, the APC calm was seen in jubilation including praying at the central Kofar Mata Eid Ground where Shops said to be illegally build by their Government had been demolished.

The State Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Abbas, said the reason why they prayed at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground was to give hope back to those People whose properties were unjustly demolished that the Government of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will pay them back their full compensation.

However, a check by our Correspondent revealed that Residents have already started grumbling that the Dusk to Down Curfew is slowly crippling their means of survival and it’s should be reviewed.

Mallam Saidu Ahmad said he only had something for his family when he was out on the Streets and now for two days he couldn’t even feed them and nobody was there to help him.