‘Street to Forbes’ campus tour targets 200,000 African youths

Author of ‘From The Street to Forbes’, Dr. Akin Akinpelu, has disclosed that he is set to impact 200,000 African undergraduates as he embarks on ‘Street To Forbes’ tour of 10 prominent Nigerian universities and four renowned African institutions. Akinpelu said the tour which will start on Saturday, April 13, will provide the platform for African youths to draw inspiration from his success story documented in his book as well reach new heights of success. He noted that it is possible for the youths to rise beyond limitations present both in the nation and continent.

Speaking at a briefing on the ‘Street to Forbes’ cam- pus tour initiative, Akinpelu said: “This personal effort is an expression of my unwavering commitment to empowering African children to realise their full potential. The core goal is to empower, encourage and inspire African Children to reach their full potential. I set out on this adventure with a single goal in mind: to kindle in each participant aspark of ambition and resiliency. I do this with passionate dedication and a firm confidence in the limitless potential of African children. “Our tour’s theme, ‘Street to Forbes’, is a call to action as well as a motto. We hope to provide participants with the skills, information and attitude needed to overcome challenges opportunities with unyielding determination through a series of carefully chosen courses, interactive sessions and emotion- al discussions.” Continuing, he said: “I’m devoted to providing mentorship, direction and support to every student we come across through- out the journey, drawing from my experiences as a member of Forbes Coach Council as well as a catalyst for change. My team and I are committed to establishing an atmosphere that fosters development, education and self-discovery in collaboration with a select group of renowned business owners, entrepreneurs and visionaries.”

The CEO of Oludare Akinlaja Research and Development Company (OARD), Dr. Dare Akinlaja, corroborated that there was need for the minds of the youths to be rightly sharpened to greatness, stating, “If we do nothing about this generation there will be chaos.” He called on Africans to do more in documenting their stories. He also called for support from stake- holders, noting that there is need “to put our money where our mouths are.” Publisher of ‘From The Street to Forbes’, Favour Noah Afeoluwape, who shared how she got positive result implementing what she read in the book with regards to relation- ships and networking, said the lessons in the book is not for students alone, as “the book is different from many books and an intellectual masterpiece” for many to learn from. A student representing Bells University, Miss Oluwaseyifunmi Aderemi, noted that the students were eager to receive Akinpelu and his team during the tour.