Streamlining Licensing Processes Has Attracted $1.2bn – DAPPMAN

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has said that streamlining licensing processes has attracted $1.2 billion in modular refinery investments since 2022, going by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Industry Brief, 2024.

It also reiterated that NMDPRA’s transparent regulatory framework had attracted new investments into refining and distribution, citing the authority’s licensing of modular refineries and compliance enforcement which is currently bolstering private sector participation.

These were contained in a statement by Executive Secretary, DAPPMAN, Olufemi Adewole. He attributed the stability, innovation, energy access and continuing growth in the sector to strategic regulatory oversight by NMDPRA.

He said the “firm, fair and functional” leadership of the NMDPRA’s had facilitated improved operational efficiency, product availability, and investor confidence in the downstream sector.

According to him, the NMDPRA under the leadership of Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, is transforming the sector and DAPPMAN will continue to support and work with the authority to achieve sustainability in the sector and enhance access to world-class energy solutions across the nation.

Adewole said: “DAPPMAN applauds the commitment of the NMDPRA to fostering a competitive market, enhancing energy security, and encouraging innovation as the sector responds to unfolding global oil and gas market challenges and opportunities.”

He stated that the intervention of the NMDPRA and its collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd and other stakeholders in the sector had significantly reduced fuel scarcity incidents, ensuring consistent nationwide supply.

He quoted recent reports that Nigeria has maintained petrol sufficiency in recent times, a marked improvement from previous years.

