Streamlining Export Procedure For Efficiency

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Trucks Transit Parks Ltd (TTP), and stakeholders have successfully integrated to modernise and streamline Nigeria’s export operations for transparency, efficiency at the seaports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Exporters are now mandated to secure an approved Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) application number before booking export consignments.

The requirement, endorsed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as aligned with government directives, ensures that only consignments with verified, final-stage approval would proceed to export processing.

Over the years, Nigerian exporters said that they were losing $10 billion annually due to difficulty in accessing the nation’s major seaports, while a minimum of N2.5 trillion in revenue is lost annually within the Apapa business community because of logistics shortcomings, leading to constant delays, high costs and illegal charges.

Bothered by these, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced Nigerian Export Proceed (NXP) export cargoes at the seaports as more than 500 export cargoes were unable to access the port, while about 28 export containers were detained at the port, thereby leading to loss in foreign exchange.

Specifically, the CBN in a circular notifying international shipping companies said that they would be sanctioned for not complying with its directive requiring all exported goods leaving the country to carry Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) form numbers on their bills of lading as specified in it circular TED/ FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009, dated June 06, 2017.

For instance, it said: “It shall be a breach of extant regulations for any shipping company company to take on-board any cargo for which form NXP is not duly completed and approved on the Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) platform, failing which severe sanctions shall be meted out for such breach.

“Such sanctions shall include refund of the forex value of goods illegally exported as well as Post-No-Debit on all bank accounts nationwide.”

Also in 2020, the CBN said that non-compliance to Federal Government’s directive by shipping lines on NXP numbers would no longer be tolerated but would attract sanction, saying that the cargo would not be allowed to leave the country.

For instance, CBN added that it would set up an auto system, where if someone wants to send cargo, copies of the NXP form would be sent directly to the person.

Integration

As a follow up, last week, the Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), an innovative tech mobility company and pioneer of the Ètò Electronic call-up system, said that it had successfully integrated into CBN’s Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) system with its Ètò electronic call-up platform.

The strategic integration, which became effective on January 3, 2025, represents a significant collaboration between TTP, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other key stakeholders, aimed at modernising and streamlining Nigeria’s export operations, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and overall operational excellence at the nation’s ports.

Under the new regulation, TTP said that exporters had been mandated to secure an approved NXP application number before booking export consignments.

This requirement, endorsed by the NPA and aligned with government directives, ensures that only consignments with verified, final-stage approval would proceed to export processing.

Benefits

The company said that the new procedure for export bookings promised to enhance process efficiency by minimising processing delays at export processing terminals, ensuring that export containers are only released to the port upon confirmation of their status at the final approval stage, adding that it would reduce road congestion as export vehicles would now complete their reloading processes

All potential exporters should be mandated to provide their NXP application numbers on every consignment before the booking is activated

before proceeding to the port. In addition, it noted that the new regulation would bolster the Nigerian economy as a streamlined export process would enhance international competitiveness, attract more business and generate higher revenue for the nation.

It added: “TTP’s robust technical capabilities have been instrumental in ensuring the flawless integration of the NXP system with the ÈTÒ platform. By enabling real-time verification of NXP application numbers via the NPA-CBN-NXP portal, TTP’s solution ensures that only export consignments meeting the stringent regulatory requirements proceed to the port, significantly enhancing process integrity and security.

Technology

The Managing Director and Cofounder of TTP, Jama Onwubuariri, said: “Our team’s relentless pursuit of technological excellence has culminated in a solution that not only streamlines the export process but also reinforces the collective efforts of industry regulators and stakeholders, notably the NPA.

“We are honoured to collaborate closely with the NPA, the CBN and other partners in ensuring that this integration sets a new benchmark for operational excellence in Nigeria’s export sector.

This achievement is a testament to what can be accomplished when cutting-edge technology meets proactive regulatory oversight.

“The collaborative efforts between Truck Transit Parks Limited, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key players underscore a shared commitment to enhancing the export value chain in Nigeria.

The NPA’s proactive role in shaping and enforcing these new guidelines, coupled with TTP’s innovative technological contributions, promises to establish a more secure, efficient, and competitive environment for export operations and by extension, port operations.

This partnership highlights a forward-thinking approach to tackling logistical challenges and promoting sustainable economic growth.”

In 2024, the TTP had said that before an export booking would made to the export terminals, exporter must provide a valid NXP number and it is validated on the NPA CBN NXP Portal before the Export booking can be made/validated.

It added: “Before an export box is allowed to leave any of the EPTs, the container number is automatically checked on the NPA CBN NXP Portal.

The NXP Status of the Export container must be on the final status. “It is crucial that all stakeholders, starting from the deadline, ensure strict adherence to the stated guideline, the NXP application number must be provided at the time of booking export trucks on the Eto platform.”

Last line

All potential exporters should be mandated to provide their NXP application numbers on every consignment before the booking is activated.

Share

Please follow and like us: