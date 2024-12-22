Stream Top Movies, Series Show on Showmax

Share

The Christmas celebration is in full swing, and alongside the exciting festive activities, you can indulge in a wide range of premium local and international content, thanks to Showmax. This December, Showmax brings you an impressive lineup of new titles to stream all month.

New movies coming to Showmax this month include the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, blending thrilling action and outrageous comedy with a fresh twist as Miami’s finest find themselves on the run. Also premiering is The Garfield Movie, featuring Chris Pratt as Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, and a star-studded cast, including Snoop Dogg as a cat, delivering humor and heart in a high-stakes heist.

Christmas-themed movies such as Genie, a heartwarming fairy-tale comedy from Love Actually and Notting Hill writer Richard Curtis; Four Christmases starring Vince Vaughn, People’s Choice Award nominee, Reese Witherspoon, Blimp Award nominee, and Robert Duvall, Gotham Independent Film Tribute Award; A Great Holiday Bake War starring LeToya Luckett Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, Colton Royce, and Finesse Mitchell; and Santa Got Style, featuring Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti, are all available to stream on Showmax.

Fans of international series will enjoy the final season of HBO’s Somebody Somewhere and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent S1 from 20 December; Son of a Critch S3 from 23 December; and Chicago Fire S12 from 27 December, along with many other series available this month on Showmax.

Customers can also access a wide range of Showmax Originals, including new episodes of Princess on the Hills every Thursday, Wura S3 every Tuesday and Thursday, and all episodes of Chetam, Agu, and Diiche. Also watch African Comedy Night on the 24, 25 and 26 December. Other series include Flawsome, Softlife, Love, Law and Betrayal, The Billionaire’s Wife, and more.

