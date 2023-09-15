Stray Bullet Kills UNIZIK 100-Level Student As Cultists Clash

A first-year female student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, Uche Jovita Chigozirim, tragically lost her life due to a stray bullet believed to have been fired during a clash involving cultists.

New Telegraph learnt that the tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening at Miracle Junction in Ifite, Anambra State.

A fellow student of the deceased, Dickson Anayochi, who spoke to journalists, confirmed that Chigozirim, a student in the Faculty of Health Sciences, was struck by a stray bullet.

He mentioned that such tragic incidents are frequent in the UNIZIK vicinity and urged the Nigerian Police to enhance security in the area.

Checks by our correspondence show that the student’s lifeless body is still lying at the crime scene and covered with banana leaves.

Anayochi said, “This girl, Uche Jovita Chigozirim, a 100-level student of the Faculty of Health Science, was killed yesterday (Thursday) evening by a stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the UNIZIK, environment, and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“Please let the Inspector General of Police help us with a checkpoint around the Ifite area of UNIZIK because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture we are almost used to. It’s really sad.”