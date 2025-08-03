Strategies To End Insecurity In Benue, Middle Belt States, By Retired Gen, Others

In a bid to unpack the complex issues of insecurity in the Middle Belt and get actionable solutions, the Centre for Peace and Security Studies of the Lagos State University held a public lecture last week. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

With unceasing reports of multifaceted security threats in the country, attention shifted to the situation in the Middle Belt region with a lecture organised by the Centre of Peace and Security Studies at the Lagos State University recently.

With the theme: ‘‘Strategies for Tackling Insecurity in the Middle Belt: An Insider’s Perspective’’, the guest speaker, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun(rtd) said the crisis in the Middle Belt of Nigeria, particularly in states like Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Southern Kaduna, was a complex and protracted conflict, marked by ethnic, religious, and resource-based tensions.

According to him, it is primarily driven by violent clashes between sedentary farming communities and nomadic herders, often rooted in disputes over land use, grazing rights, and access to water.

“The situation has been exacerbated by climate change, population growth, weak governance, and the proliferation of small arms. Also, religious intolerance and ethnic identities often overlap in the region, fuelling polarisation and retaliatory attacks, while the failure of state institutions to mediate effectively or prosecute perpetrators has led to cycles of violence and deep mistrust among communities,” he added.

Grappling with hydra-headed security threats

In her welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University,Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Dean of Post Graduate School, Prof Ibrahim Olateju, described the lecture as a call to action—a deep dive into the complexities of a region grappling with multifaceted security threats, including communal clashes, farmer-herder conflicts, banditry,and kidnapping.

The Middle Belt of Nigeria, she reasoned, has unfortunately become a flashpoint for various forms of violence,resulting in tragic loss of lives,displacement,and the disruption of livelihoods.

Bello added that understanding the historical, socio-economic,and political roots of the conflicts would be crucial to formulating sustainable solutions.

Weak governance

Among the multiple factors fuelling conflicts, according to Gen. Adeosun, weak governance stands out as both a root cause and a catalyst for escalating insecurity. Weak governance, he said, manifests through corruption, institutional incapacity, lack of political will, poor law enforcement, and inadequate policy responses, each of which contributes significantly to the instability plaguing the region.

He argued that corrupt practices such as bribery, nepotism, and selective deployment of security forces hinder proactive responses to threats.

“In many instances, communities in the Middle Belt have accused security agencies of collusion with attackers or turning a blind eye to ongoing violence. For example, during the 2018 massacre in Benue State, reports surfaced of security forces being alerted in advance but failing to intervene.”

Manipulation by political actors

Adeosun argued that one of the often overlooked yet deeply entrenched causes and drivers of insecurity in the Middle Belt is the manipulative role played by political elite. Political elite, he said, have frequently exploited identity fault lines, manipulated grievances, and weaponised youth groups to achieve personal or factional political ends, as well as political expediency, thereby deepening instability across the region.

He said: “For instance, during electoral cycles, political actors in Plateau, Nasarawa, Southern Kaduna and Benue State have framed conflicts through a religious lens of Christians versus Muslims, or “indigenes” versus “settlers” to consolidate votes or justify violent reprisals. This has created a binary perception of “us” versus “them,” fuelling cycles of distrust and retaliatory violence.”

He continued: “In Plateau State, the 2001 Jos crisis, which claimed hundreds of lives, was triggered by the appointment of a local government chairman, a decision interpreted along ethnic and religious lines. Political elite from rival groups mobilised their constituents by invoking historical grievances and religious affiliations, thereby transforming an administrative dispute into widespread bloodshed.”

Need to strengthen community-based security frameworks

With the Middle Belt said to be home to over 150 ethnic groups, each with distinct languages, cultural practices, and traditional institutions, Adeosun stated that the diversity often renders federal security frameworks too generalised and bureaucratic to address local grievances. “Community-Based Security Architectures (CBSA) leverages the legitimacy and proximity of traditional rulers and local institutions to promote peacebuilding. Many rural communities in the Middle Belt are isolated and poorly served by police and military infrastructure. Criminals exploit these security vacuums. Empowering local actors to secure their spaces through coordinated community mechanisms becomes essential.”

He added: “Additionally, years of impunity, human rights abuses, and lack of accountability have eroded citizens’ trust in the police and military. A community-based approach, grounded in dialogue, representation, and inclusivity, will help rebuild this trust and promote cooperative security governance. Community members are also best placed to detect unusual movements, brewing tensions, or suspicious behaviours. When effectively harnessed, this local intelligence significantly enhances threat anticipation and rapid response by the police and other security agencies.”

Promoting ranching systems

Speaking on how to curb recurring farmer-herder clashes, Adeosun noted that one of the most effective modern strategies is the promotion of ranching systems, where livestock are reared in designated and well-managed locations.

“This shift has multiple benefits such as reduction in herders-farmers clashes as ranching confines livestock within a particular area, eliminating the need for seasonal migration that often leads to conflict with crop farmers. Modern ranches promote better feeding, breeding, and health management of animals, leading to higher productivity and less strain on communal resources.

“Fixed-location livestock farms are easier to monitor, reducing the incidence of cattle rustling, infiltration by armed groups, and arms trafficking. In Nigeria however, the absence of a robust legal framework regulating livestock movement and ownership has allowed impunity and criminality to thrive.”

Tackling manipulation by politicians

To tackle violence in the Middle Belt, Adeosun stated that addressing the issue of political elite manipulation is not only strategic but indispensable in any sustainable approach to peacebuilding and security in the region.

He said: “Institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, and anti-corruption agencies must be empowered to monitor and seriously penalise political actors, who sponsor violence. Electoral laws should criminalise the use of armed youth groups during campaigns, while mechanisms should be in place for naming, shaming, prosecuting and ex-communicating culpable political elite.

“Civil society organisations and the media must play watchdog roles by exposing the complicity of political elite in fuelling violence. The Electoral Offences Commission, if fully operationalised, can become a deterrent for elite-driven violence.”