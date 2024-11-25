Strategic Economic Diversification, Anti-graft’ll Drive Nigeria’s Growth

Share

Dr. Tim Atimoe is the Founder of Timatimoe Foundation and 2024 awardee of Ambassador of Global Peace by the United Nations, dedicated to empowering five million young people across the African continent. The Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner, who focuses on subjects on human mind and self-development using ideas from branches of science like neuroscience, Brian science, quantum physics, neuro linguistics programming, genetics and epigenetics speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on national and global matters

You go the Ambassador of Global Peace award from the United Nations this year; what responsibility does such a recognition place on you in a world that is increasingly war/conflict-ridden?

Being recognised as an Ambassador of Global Peace is both an honor and a profound responsibility. It underscores the need to advocate for dialogue and reconciliation, even amidst the harsh realities of war and bloodshed. True peace is not the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, understanding, and shared humanity. While the scale of violence can be disheartening, each step toward healing and bridging divides matters. My role is to inspire hope, foster collaboration, and remind the world that peace begins with our individual and collective actions.

What is your reading of Nigeria’s economy and what do you think are the low-hanging fruits that the government can leverage to move the country forward?

Nigeria’s economy is at a crossroads, burdened by structural inefficiencies, high unemployment, and dependency on oil revenues. However, the low-hanging fruits lie in diversifying the economy by focusing on agriculture, technology, and renewable energy, sectors with immense untapped potential. By investing in human capital, modernising infrastructure, and fostering entrepreneurship, the government can create sustainable growth. Additionally, tackling corruption and ensuring effective policy implementation are crucial for restoring investor confidence. A strategic shift towards these areas can unlock Nigeria’s true potential and drive long-term economic stability.

As a Nigerian and one in the Diaspora, you are affected by the policies of political actors, whether in Nigeria or in Europe or America. What is your take on the victory of Donald Trump in the recent Presidential election in the US?

Donald Trump’s victory reflects the deep divisions and shifting dynamics within the American political landscape. It highlights the power of populist movements and the importance of addressing the concerns of marginalised and disenchanted groups. While his policies may evoke diverse reactions globally, they serve as a reminder that leadership decisions have far-reaching consequences. For observers worldwide, it underscores the need for inclusive governance and policies rooted in unity and progress. Ultimately, it is a call for societies to engage more actively in shaping their future through dialogue and participation.

If you were to take a peep into what may be Trump’s foreign policy thrust, what would you say may be his policy for Africa? Or, in your reading, will Africa get a fair deal from the Trump administration?

Predicting Donald Trump’s foreign policy for Africa requires examining his ‘America First’ philosophy, which prioritises U.S. interests. While Africa may not feature prominently, areas like trade, security, and counter-terrorism are likely to remain key focal points. The challenge for African nations will be to proactively engage, highlighting mutual benefits to foster collaboration. Whether Africa gets a fair deal depends on its leaders’ ability to negotiate strategically and align with U.S. priorities. Ultimately, Africa’s success lies in building self-reliance while leveraging global partnerships effectively.

You have a foundation through which you touch lives. Can you talk about what prompted you to establish it, some of the notable activities of the foundation and what legacy the foundation is poised to leave for posterity?

The Tim Atimoe Foundation was inspired by my journey of self-effort and the realisation that with more support and opportunities, I could have achieved even greater heights. Since its inception in 2018, beginning with ‘Street to Stars’ we have mentored, trained, and empowered hundreds of youths across Africa. We are closing the year with a fully sponsored digital skill training, we aim to equip 50 youths, with plans to do more by 2025, while supporting entrepreneurs with funding. Beyond financial aid, we focus on recalibrating the mind, fostering a foundation for long-term success. Our footprint is one of transformation, innovation, and hope for the African youth.

You work with training institutes that focus on human capital growth… Could you walk us through the real cause of the poor quality of manpower in Nigeria vis-à-vis what you see in other countries? How can we get out of the challenge?

The poor quality of manpower in Nigeria stems from outdated curricula, insufficient funding, and a disconnect between education and workforce needs. Unlike countries that focus on practical skills and critical thinking, Nigeria’s system remains overly theoretical. Addressing this requires modernising curricula with industry input, improving teacher training, and integrating technology into learning. Public-private partnerships are key to bridging the gap between academia and employment demands. By prioritising these reforms, Nigeria can harness its human capital for sustainable growth and innovation.

You have exemplified the term self-made with your success story, what is your top secret?

The top secrets that shaped my self-made journey are rooted in a relentless drive to grow and a fierce determination to overcome life’s challenges. From an early age, books became my blueprint for success, opening my mind to the stories of remarkable individuals like Henry Ford, Andrew Carnegie, Napoleon Hill, Les Brown, Richard Branson to name a few. These stories fueled my belief that I could achieve anything, regardless of my past setbacks, such as repeating classes and dropping out of school twice. This belief in self was further strengthened by my sense of urgency—having lost time in my youth, I was determined to catch up with life and to pursue my goals with audacity and bravery.

My naivety, in many ways, became a gift, as it allowed me to venture into unknown territories without being overwhelmed by the potential challenges. This boldness, combined with introspection, deep thinking, and an obsession with growth, helped me push past obstacles and keep moving forward even when the path was unclear. I also developed a sharp intuition, carefully selecting the people who would influence my journey, ensuring that I was surrounded by individuals who could add value to my growth.

Above all, my passion lies in doing things that scare me—projects that feel bigger than myself. If something doesn’t scare me, it doesn’t excite me. I constantly seek out ventures that push me beyond my comfort zone, that keep me awake at night wondering how to make them work. These elements—the power of books, a growth mindset, the willingness to take risks, and a refusal to compare myself to others—are the core secrets that have shaped my journey and continue to drive my relentless pursuit of success.

You are an author and have published a number of books. What is the level of patronage in the part of the world said not to be serious with reading books, particularly in Nigeria?

In a world where reading habits are declining, especially in fast-paced societies like Nigeria, I have adapted by leveraging technology to bridge the gap. Recognising the power of visual and audio aids, I have transformed some of my books into engaging YouTube content with graphics and motion illustrations, complemented by audiobooks for on-the-go learning. This approach not only enhances accessibility but also nurtures a renewed interest in reading and comprehension. By blending traditional literature with modern mediums, I aim to inspire a broader audience to reconnect with the power of books.

More Nigerians are relocating abroad as the ‘japa’ wave sweeps across the country. Would you say Nigeria is really maximizing the gains of this ‘exodus’ in terms of diaspora remittance?

While the ‘japa’ wave reflects deep concerns over economic instability, Nigeria has yet to fully harness the potential of diaspora remittances. Although remittances contribute significantly to the economy, they often flow into consumption rather than long-term investments that could drive sustainable growth. To maximise this opportunity, the government must create an enabling environment for diaspora investments in key sectors like infrastructure, technology, and education. Strengthening ties with Nigerians abroad through clear policies, incentives, and support systems can transform remittances into a powerful engine for national development.

Share

