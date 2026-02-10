Strategic Communication In Voter Registration

Voter registration is essential to Nigeria’s electoral and democratic system. It enables citizens to take part in governance and hold their elected representatives accountable.

In Nigeria, both voter registration and voting are voluntary activities. A citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is at least 18 years old and qualifies to register as a voter may choose not to register and also decide not to vote.

For certain eligible individuals, there should be comprehensive voter and civic education programmes to promote voter registration and the exercise of the franchise for good governance.

For those who have registered but lost their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), have damaged or defaced cards, or have stored their cards in rural areas while now residing in urban centres, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must develop targeted, confidence-building voter education initiatives.

These should address their concerns and help prevent costly errors that could lead to their removal from the voters’ roll. The tendency has always been to reregister, assuming no one would notice, rather than applying for reissuance.

For those under 18 who are being coerced, encouraged, or offered unsolicited materials, money, or other incentives to register, the electoral management body must find ways to reach them and persuade them that such actions could damage their prospects.

Sometimes, individuals record a different age during voter registration from the one documented in hospitals, birth certificates, or their National Identity Number (NIN). Reconciliation of these discrepancies later can be challenging.

During the display of the register for claims and objections, the electoral management body must reassure Nigerians that it is safe to report deaths and individuals who should not be on the voters’ register. The register of births and deaths does not provide sufficient support for this clean-up.

Only a targeted and robust programme of civic and voter education can address the challenge. Robust, targeted, and data-driven voter and civic education on voter registration, cleaning the voters’ register, and voluntary actions by citizens during the display of the register for claims and objections are essential as the 2027 general election approaches.

In this context, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, and civil society organisations must communicate clearly to the Nigerian public, particularly on the importance of registering and/or regularising their voting instruments.

Understandably, the electoral management body remains cautious about certain programmes for the 2027 general election. This is because the National Assembly (NASS) must first complete its work on amending the constitution, after which the President will grant his assent.

The amended Constitution could introduce new and significant issues that require clear and detailed explanations to the Nigerian people. The Electoral Act 2025 or 2026 (if the Electoral Act 2022 is repealed and replaced), or the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), might bring minor or major changes to electoral procedures.

The key question is how the electoral management body will communicate these changes—particularly those affecting voter registration—to the Nigerian public, civil society groups, and political parties.

Before the introduction of the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), some individuals, political parties, political thugs, middlemen, consultants, as well as traditional rulers, community leaders, and people with diverse interests, engaged in procuring individuals to carry out double and multiple registrations.

On election day, some of them voted multiple times at different polling stations. The introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), with fingerprint and facial recognition capabilities, concentrated such activities in specific polling units and rendered their cards unusable. Some individuals discarded their

cards on highways and in forests, creating the impression that the Commission was deliberately and systematically engaging in policies of disenfranchisement and voter suppression. In preparation for the 2027 general election, the Commission is conducting nationwide voter registration, and Nigerians are signing up.

However, concerns persist. Are people registering because they genuinely want to vote in 2027, or are they adopting a wait-and-see approach? Are some registering mainly to do business with their voter cards? Has there been a noticeable increase in registration based on voter and demographic forecasts? The Commission must clearly clarify that voter registration is not open to everyone.

First, it is intended for firsttime voters who turned 18 after the last registration period and were unable to register. Second, it is for individuals who have not registered before. This message should be disseminated through both traditional and social media channels.

The Commission must also demonstrate the futility of underage registration in the era of the National Identification Number (NIN) and explain how such actions could harm young people in the future. It should illustrate this practically and, where relevant, include examples. The Commission must establish a dedicated programme for individuals whose cards are lost or damaged.

This includes those who registered in villages, left their cards there, and use them during visits, as well as those seeking to register in the urban areas where they reside. Some of these individuals harbour deep mistrust of the government and its officials, and previous efforts to reach them have failed.

They believe they can outwit the system or that the system should yield to them. The Commission should utilise radio, television, social media, traditional rulers, community leaders, and outreach programmes to inform Nigerians that their names are already in the database and that they can obtain new cards without re-registering.

They must understand that re-registering poses risks and could lead to prosecution. Some Nigerians believe they are superior to technology and can manipulate it. Some submit multiple or duplicate registrations. Others use voter cards as identification for banking transactions or to collect “welfare” from politicians.

They also attempt to bypass the BVAS for various reasons. This occurs partly because the Commission rarely operates the Automated Fingerprint Identification System at the registration point. The Commission should appear on television, radio, and social media to demonstrate, in practical terms, the futility of double and multiple registrations.

How are these elements interconnected, especially given that Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2022 authorises the Commission to conduct civic and voter education and to promote understanding of robust and democratic election processes? What measures did the Commission promote, how did it do so, and was it successful in reaching a wide range of people, particularly the voting public, during previous exercises?

During the 2023 general election, the Commission employed various strategies to engage a broad segment of the Nigerian population. It developed and produced voter education materials, along with audio and video jingles. It reached audiences through radio, television, and social media platforms.

It disseminated messages via bulk SMS. It utilised influencers, drama, and music to connect with young people and promote election messages. It placed advertisements in newspapers. It strengthened the capacity of its media partners within the INEC Press Corps. It organised workshops for different groups.

It conducted roadshows and market outreach. These initiatives aligned with its strategic plan and overarching frameworks. Those responsible at INEC for ensuring citizens register, apply for replacement cards, or participate in claims and objections during the display of the voters’ register must understand the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

They should have a good understanding of Nigeria’s demographics and the history of the areas where they operate. They should have a solid grasp of technology and its impact on voter behaviour. They need to know where traditional and community leaders are effective in voter education.

They must identify groups for market and community outreach and collaborate with tertiary institutions. They should also engage musicians, dramatists, and influencers for civic and voter education. Additionally, they must compete for social media space and effectively disseminate their messages.