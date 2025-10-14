Strategic Alliances Crucial For Downstream Sector Growth – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has emphasized that forging strategic partnerships is essential to unlocking value, achieving sustainability, and advancing commercialization in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The statement was made by Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mr. Mumuni Dagazau, during the 2025 Inaugural Annual Downstream Petroleum Week, organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on Tuesday.

Describing Nigeria’s downstream landscape as one defined by transition, opportunity, and strategic reform, Ojulari stressed that collaboration is critical to building a sustainable energy future.

He noted that Africa’s energy demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with Nigeria positioned at the forefront. This, he said, requires coordinated efforts and collective responsibility to harness emerging opportunities and ensure inclusive, long-term growth.

On the domestic front, he reaffirmed NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to ensuring consistent fuel availability, competitive pricing, and high-quality assurance across its retail network nationwide.

“The opportunity to create a sustainable economy for today and the future is hinged on supply partnerships, infrastructure co-investments, security partnerships, host community cooperation, and operational alliances. Everyone needs to be involved in activities that will ultimately create a sustainably promising future for Nigeria,” he said.

Ojulari also commended the National Assembly and the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) for convening the strategic forum, assuring that NNPC Ltd. remains committed to fostering stakeholder engagement and advancing collaborative models for sector-wide growth.

The event, held at the National Assembly Complex, carried the theme: “Celebrating Our Successes, Confronting Our Challenges, and Finding Solutions for the Petroleum Downstream Sector” and was attended by downstream sector players and legislators, according to Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Andy Odeh.