Strategic Advocacy Pushes Maternal, Child, Primary Healthcare To Forefront

A fresh wave of grassroots advocacy is set to transform reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (RMNCAH) and primary health care (PHC) delivery in Lagos State and Nigeria, following a two-day SMART Advocacy Capacity Building Workshop in Lagos.

Held from August 11 to 12, 2025, at the Amber Residence, GRA, Ikeja, the workshop brought together Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the leadership of the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), in partnership with EngenderHealth, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, and the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board.

Themed “Advancing Health Equity Through Strategic Advocacy: Empowering States to Prioritise RMNCAH & PHC”, the event focused on equipping participants with practical tools to influence policies, secure funding, and strengthen accountability in the health sector.

With Nigeria’s maternal and child mortality rates still among the highest globally, the workshop targeted the root causes—weak policy implementation, low funding, and limited community engagement.

Participants explored the current RMNCAH and PHC landscape in Lagos, identifying critical gaps such as poor access to antenatal care (ANC), inadequate newborn facilities, and insufficient adolescent health programmes.

Through intensive group exercises, the CSOs crafted SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) objectives to address these challenges.

One advocacy task centred on ensuring at least a 20 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for gender-sensitive health policies over the next fiscal year. Another pushed for the swift implementation of Lagos’ primary health care strengthening plans, including deploying skilled birth attendants to every ward.

Facilitators guided participants in stakeholder mapping to pinpoint decision-makers, allies, and influencers. Power-mapping sessions revealed the levers needed to engage policymakers effectively, while coalition-building strategies emphasised the value of unified civil society voices in pushing health agendas.

Role-playing exercises simulated policy dialogues, enabling CSOs to practice evidence-based messaging. “If we can link maternal and child survival directly to economic productivity, we’ll get the attention we need at the state and national level,” one participant noted during a brainstorming session.

The workshop’s outcomes aligned with four key advocacy wins: Governments prioritising pro-health RMNCAH & PHC agendas; Adoption and implementation of gender-sensitive health policies; Increased funding allocations for health programmes; and Strengthened commitment and accountability between governments and citizens.

These wins, organisers said, could drastically improve health equity—ensuring pregnant women have access to quality antenatal care, newborns benefit from life-saving interventions, and adolescents receive age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health services.

Yemi Abodunrin of CCSI said the training is “a game-changer for grassroots organisations, giving them not just the passion but the strategy to drive health reforms that save lives.”

As the newly trained advocates return to their communities armed with strategic plans, the expectation is clear: policies will be influenced, budgets will be unlocked, and maternal and child health will no longer be sidelined.

In a country where every two minutes a woman dies from pregnancy-related complications, this strategic shift in advocacy could be the lifeline communities have been waiting for.