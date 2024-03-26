STRATCOM Apluads Tinubu For Appointing Otuaro As PAP Boss

The Presidential Amnesty Programme Strategic Communication Committee (STRATCOM) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing High Chief Dennis Otuaro as the new Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PDP).

STRATCOM in a statement signed on Tuesday by its Chairman, Pastor Nature Dumale, described the appointment as a testament to President Tinubu’s capacity to select qualified and experienced individuals to work with him.

He said Otuaro having been part of the Niger Delta struggles understands the problems, issues and challenges facing the region especially those affecting ex-agitators.

The committee he stayed with was confident that Otuaro would deploy his experience to address the challenges of ex-agitators and take PAP to the next level urging the new PAP boss to engage all stakeholders of the programme in the region to enable him to quickly achieve his vision for PAP.

He implored all stakeholders including traditional rulers, youths and ex-agitators in the region to support and work with the new amnesty boss in the interest of peace and overall development of the Niger Delta.

The statement reads “We want to applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing one of us, who has been part of the Niger Delta struggle as the new Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“We are glad that High Chief Dennis Burutu Otuaro was found worthy by the President to occupy this momentous position at this point in our history.

“This singular appointment goes to emphasise the capacity of Mr. President to appoint qualified and experienced individuals to serve in his administration.

“While we congratulate Otuaro on his appointment, we urge him to engage all stakeholders in the region to enable him to achieve his vision for the amnesty programme.

“Our committee has no doubt that the new administrator has the capacity to take PAP to the next level and contribute to sustaining the peace in the Niger Delta.

“We, therefore, call on all stakeholders in the region including traditional rulers, youths and all phases of ex-agitators to support and work with the new administrator in the interest of peace and development of the Niger Delta.

“As members and leaders of STRATCOM, which was established to ensure dissemination of authentic information about PAP, we are ready to work with the new amnesty boss to help him achieve his objectives”.

Recall that STRATCOM was established during the tenure of the former Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dikio (retd), to be a clearing house for authentic information about PAP to avoid misrepresentation, half-truth and falsehood.