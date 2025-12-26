Strange Explosion Causes Panic In Sokoto Community

A loud explosion suspected to be caused by an explosive device threw the community in Jabo town, Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State, into panic on Christmas night.

Local sources said the incident occurred suddenly, with the suspected explosive allegedly landing in the community.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded as the device reportedly didn’t explode within a crowd.

“It happened suddenly in the night. The explosion caused fear, but thank God it didn’t land among people,” a resident said.

Security agencies have been alerted, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source and nature of the explosion.

Authorities haven’t officially confirmed whether the object was an explosive device or how it got into the community.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives.

The incident is a concern for locals, given Tambuwal’s relative peace in recent times.

The community is calling for increased surveillance and security presence in rural areas.

Security agencies have issued no official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Residents have mixed reactions, with some speculating about a possible link to a statement made by former US President Donald Trump regarding military action against terrorist groups in Northwest Nigeria.

In contrast, others believe it was part of a security operation against banditry and terrorism.

However, there’s no concrete evidence to support these claims, and investigations are ongoing.