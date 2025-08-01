Stranded Nigerian Miners In Car Safe – NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the stranded Nigerian miners in Central African Republic (CAR) who arrived in the Nigerian Embassy, Banjui, are safe.

A statement signed by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director, Media, Publicity and Protocol unit, NIDCOM confirmed their arrival in the Nigerian Embassy, Banjui, “They are now in the safe hands of officials of the Nigerian Embassy who will arrange their return back home.

“The agent who lured them into the job scam, is currently based in Nigeria and has been identified and is expected to be prosecuted.”

The miners, according to him, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu , the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and staff of both countries, the Nigerian Embassy, the CAR Security agencies and Nigerians who shared their stories.

A viral video had shown the miners calling for help, prompting immediate intervention and response from officials of the Nigerian Embassy and CAR security who accompanied from their location to the capital.