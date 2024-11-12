Stowe School, Woodhall Capital Int’l Foundation Strengthen Educational Ties In Nigeria

Share

At recent event held at the Capital Club in Lagos, Woodhall Capital International Foundation hosted Dr. Anthony Wallersteiner, head of The Stowe Group, alongside his team from the prestigious Stowe School in the United Kingdom.

The event, aimed at showcasing the foundation’s work in Nigeria, provided an opportunity to introduce the Stowe team to local communities, Nigerian alumni, and prospective parents.

This partnership between Woodhall Capital and Stowe School is part of a larger vision to foster cross-cultural understanding and elevate Nigeria’s educational landscape.

Through such initiatives, Woodhall Capital International Foundation seeks to create a lasting impact that extends beyond borders, celebrating philanthropy and education as universal pillars of progress.

Stowe School, an esteemed British institution for students aged 13–18, is renowned for its educational excellence and commitment to nurturing students for future challenges.

Woodhall Capital, with its mission to promote Nigeria globally, organised the event to highlight Nigeria’s investment potential and cultural richness.

Viavo Hunponu-Wusu, chairman of Woodhall Capital Foundation, emphasised the importance of such collaborations, noting that the partnership aligns with the foundation’s focus on education, which he describes as “key to addressing societal challenges.”

Share

Please follow and like us: