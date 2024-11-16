Story Of Igue: Benin annual thanksgiving holds November 24

Share

Ahead of this year’s celebration of the Igue Festival, an annual traditional festival of the Benin people in December 2025, the Association for Cultural and Economic Renaissance of Edo (ACERE) is re-enacting this historic event through live theatrical performance.

The live production, titled; Igue – the Annual Thanksgiving Festival of Benin Kingdom, written by Omorodion S. Uwaifo, will be staged on Agip Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, on Sunday November 24, 2024. It will be the first theatrical production of ACERE, a non-governmental and apolitical organisation dedicated to the cultural and economic growth and promotion of Edo.

The performance, according to Uwaifo, an Engineer, turned prolific playwright, with many titles on Benin dramaturgy to his name, chronicles, ‘‘the events that birthed Igue, dating back to earlier than 1441. The occurrences defined the life of Prince Ogun, crowned Oba Ewuare I, and eulogised as Ogidigan, for his triumphs as warrior-king.

‘‘He renamed Benin, Edo to honour his saviour of that name. He built the inner moat and walls of Benin City. He created guilds such as Ikpema for drummers, Owina for artisans, Igun Eronmwo for bronze and brass casters and Igbesanmwa for elephant tusk carvers.’’

The playwright, who is a co-winner of NLNG Prize for Literature, further said of the dramatic piece, ‘‘Igue is also a human story and the basis of the annual festival of thanksgiving by an adoring people of Benin Kingdom since his (Oba Ewuare) reign as Oba.’’

This historic piece that defines the enduring and fascinating culture and traditions of the Benin people, will be directed by Segun Adefila, drawing on his wealth of experience as dedicated artiste and one of Nigeria’s leading live theatre directors, to breathe life into the piece that promises to be quite entertaining and revealing.

He would be bringing on stage a talented ensemble of artistes that would utilise all of the elements of live theatre – music, dance, and storytelling as well as customs in a very colourful and enchanting manner to bring alive this epic drama of communal festivities.

It is scheduled to hold open at 4.30pm, with the red carpet and meet/greet starting by 3.30pm.

The Association for Cultural and Economic Renaissance of Edo (ACERE) is a problem-solving, development-focused and progress-fostering platform that is apolitical and non-religious. ACERE seeks to positively transform Edo State in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). The mission is enabling resurgence and modernisation of Edo State while its vision is to be the catalyst for social/cultural advancement, and rapid human and economic empowerment of Edo State.

