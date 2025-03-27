Storage: ‘Nigeria Loses N3.5trn To Poor Cold Chain Infrastructure’

Share

The President of the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA), Mr. Alexander Isong, has called for massive investment in the country’s cold chain sector in order to arrest the amount of food waste, save Nigeria from hunger, and guaranteed food security.

Specifically, he pointed out that Nigeria lost about N3.5 trillion, which is about $8 billion to poor cold chain infrastructure in the country.

He urged foreign investors to come into the cold chain sector, which can be highly profitable and also reap from the economic benefits.

Isong, who made this known during an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that the Federal Government was very passionate about food security in the country.

According to him, “Nigeria produces approximately 65 million tonnes of food annually, yet 40 per cent of this is lost annually to poor cold infrastructure.

“This translates to economic loss of N3.5 trillion which is about $8 billion that is actually a big market for any company or government to invest in.

“And, we are hoping that you would of course do that as foreign investors. For instance, in the meat and dairy unit, over 30 per cent of locally produced beef and dairy spoil before reaching the consumers.

That is another N200 billion down the drain which is around $480 million.” Isong continued: “The reason I am really louding all these things is that most people or business people, what they like is the opportunity around it.

“So we are believing that with this exhibition and event, we are hoping that all the exhibitors would do business to business and a lot of government supporting businesses and a lot of private sector are looking to spend on establishing businesses.

“In Nigeria now, we are big on certification, because we know that without certification Nigerians cannot trade outside of Nigeria.

We have foreign partners here in the country who are looking to trade with Nigerians and basically we can’t trade with them because we don’t have certifications in a lot of things.

“But the Federal Government of Nigeria is already looking at that to ensure we are applying all these to our markets and businesses and we are hoping that when next you bring things to my partners and my country, they would accept it and take it away.

“The Dutch Government would allow me bring in my pepper and my tomatoes to the Netherlands. “So am hoping that you all will buy from us because am selling Nigeria right now.

So make sure you buy from Nigeria if you don’t buy from Nigeria, we won’t buy from you. And then, am believing that all we are doing here is to create a good business and commerce platform so that our foreign partners would have a fantastic time in Nigeria.”

