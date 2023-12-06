Stop Weaponising Akeredolu’s Health, Group Warns Aiyedatiwa, supporters

The Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) has accused the State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his supporters of weaponising the health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for political gain.

The group in a statement by its President, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Secretay Jide Oriola, and Publicity Secretary, Sunday Ayeni said the way supporters of the Deputy Governor have been pushing the false narrative of forging the signature of Governor Akeredolu called for concern.

According to the group, the group sympathetic to Aiyedatiwa has accused an imaginary cabal in the State government of forging the signature of Governor Akeredolu to defraud the state.

These personalities have continued to allege that a certain cabal, which they have failed to name, has been looting the state treasury without any proof.

The group noted that the phony signatures they displayed on social media claiming they were forged signatures of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu could not be substantiated by these groups that came up with this claim.

OSRI, therefore, accused the Deputy Governor of fighting a proxy war through his supporters especially the Ondo Liberation Initiative (OLI) headed by Prince Biyi Poroye and Johnson Alabi.

The group also reasoned that the insistence by Mr Kayode Ajulo and Allen Sowore, the lawyers sympathetic to Aiyedatiwa that the signature of Governor Akeredolu was being forged by a ‘cabal’ despite denial by the government, showed the height of insensitivity to the health status of the governor.

They said: “We have said earlier that Aiyedatiwa has recruited some lawyers to push for the enforcement of the doctrine of necessity that will make the Deputy Governor the Acting Governor.

“We want to let the people of Ondo State and Nigeria know that the sinister move by Aiyedatiwa cohorts to get the governorship through the back door will be resisted by good and peace-loving people of the State.

“Let it be made known that it is inhuman to weaponize a personal condition. We should not lose humanity in the face of daunting odds like the supporters of Aiyedatiwa are doing.”