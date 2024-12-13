Stop Wasting National Honours on Corrupt Leaders, Imansuangbon Tells Tinubu

Share

A former governorship aspirant under the Labour Party in Edo State and a philanthropist, Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, has called on the federal government to pay more attention to humanitarian workers providing relief and support to vulnerable Nigerians displaced by war, disaster and conflicts for national honours and recognition instead of wasting them on alleged corrupt and treasury looters.

The philanthropist, who lamented the level of poverty in the land, said that some people of questionable characters are often recognised as against those whose selfless humanitarian work have brought joy to the neglected and the downtrodden in the society.

Imansuangbon then called for support for the over 6,000 persons in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), known as Home for the Needy, in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, where he donated foods items and other consumables.

He said that his visit to the facility was to show compassion for the inhabitants and the founder of the home, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, adding that he was not there to solicit for votes as most politicians do during election period.

He charged the youths and children not to lose hope, but to focus on their education so that they can grow up to be great men and women, whose impact would be felt in the nation.

“If we have a country where things are done well, Pastor Folunrusho is due for a national honour and I am calling on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the people who are given national honours are those that deserve it like it is done in the United States of America.

“National honour shouldn’t be given to people of tainted or questionable character. They should be for those, whose riches and wealth impact lives like Pastor Solomon. Nigerians must discover themselves under President Tinubu to correct this. He has inspired development for the country so that people will know that when you help the poor you are developing and building a better society.

