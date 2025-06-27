Stop Using Negative Words Against Prophet Fufeyin, IPF Advises Egbuna

A group, Ijaw Progressive Forum (IPF) has advised one Mr. Ekene Clinton Egbuna, also known as Klintoncod, for allegedly using defamatory utterances against Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

A statement released to journalists in Yenagoa yesterday stated that the President of the IPF, Comrade Peretimi Ebiowei, condemned the statements made by Klintoncod on social media, maintaining that the statements amounted to character assassination and public ridicule of a revered religious leader.

The group described Prophet Fufeyin as a respected figure within the Ijaw Nation and a source of pride in the Niger Delta Region and the Nation at large.

According to the group’s President Klintoncod had recently used his social media platforms to accuse Prophet Fufeyin of fraudulent behavior and labeled him a negative force within Christianity.