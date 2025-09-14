Stop Using Negative Remarks On Nigeria, Tinubu, APC Chief Cautions Critics

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has cautioned critics and opposition members in the country, against making unguided remarks about Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu-led government

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He declared as ‘Unpatriotic acts’ for Nigerians to disparage the country and its leadership in the name of politics.

Oyintiloye noted that persistent humiliation of the country by Nigerians living abroad and those in the country, especially some high-profile personalities, through unguided utterances, was painting the country in bad light.

The APC chieftain said that although the constitution provided for freedom of speech and expression, “this must not be seen as an opportunity to use uncultured words against the country and its leadership.”

He advised that criticism of government policies and programmes should be done with sense of civility and decorum when “Calling the attention of the leadership of the country to issues deserving their attention.”

According to him, Nigeria’s global image is suffering negative effects due to unguided and unsubstantiated allegations by critics and members of the opposition against Tinubu’s led Administration.

“There is no doubt that the country is passing through challenges which the current administration is doing its best to address.

“But making unguided remarks about our dear country by Nigerians living abroad in the name of politics is affecting the image of the country negatively, and this is not good for our progress.

“Many people living in the country are also guilty of this. No matter the challenges, our leaders must be accorded respect and dignity because they are our representatives around the world.”

“The way and manner we portray our country and its leadership is a reflection of how our nationality is being treated around the world.

“Those behind this kind of act should remember that Internet will never forget whatever remarks they make.

“At the appropriate time, they may be the victim of whatever negative remarks made against the country and her people.

“We should imbibe the culture of Americans who will always say ‘God Bless America’ no matter the situation they find themselves.

“We must desist from pulling down our country and its leadership across the globe.

“Disparaging our country and its leadership will do no one good, but with prayers and positive collective efforts, we will overcome”, he said.

He lamented that many Nigerians living abroad were being singled out for investigation, harassment, and sorts of humiliation due to the negative remarks by people hell-bent on destroying the image of the country.

He said that government’s critics and opposition members must look beyond politics and stop destroying the country’s image with disparaging words.

Oyintiloye said that sooner or later, the country would overcome its challenges, and “we will all be proud to be called Nigerians in any part of the world.”