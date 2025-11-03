Stop This Pull-down Syndrome, Ex-Agitators Advise N’Deltans

Ex-Agitators from the Niger Delta region and other critical stakeholders have advised all to stop this attitude of pull-down syndrome stating that the ongoing pull-down campaign against the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, will only take the region backwards.

In a meeting in Port Harcourt at the weekend, the stakeholders called on traditional rulers in the region to rally round Ogbuku and protect him from what they described as an orchestrated conspiracy to bring him down.

Speaking after the meeting, the Pioneer National Secretary of First Phase Ex-Agitators, and the Spokesman of the critical Ex-agitators Stakeholders Coalition in the Niger Delta (CESCND), Nature Dumale Kiegha, said it was high time the region stopped waging a war against itself insisting that a house divided against itself, can never stand.

Nature said Ogbuku remains the only NDDC managing director in the history of the commission that had established the culture of undertaking a need assessment process before executing projects in the region.