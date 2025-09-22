Stop The Poor From Sliding Into Deeper Poverty, Christian Group Begs Tinubu

The Synod of All Nations Evangelism Ministry (ANEM) yesterday bemoaned the widespread poverty and hunger in the country, appealing to President Bola Tinubu to revisit his economic policy to stop the poor from “sliding into deeper poverty”.

In a communiqué at the end of its third quarter Synod in Makurdi, the group decried the deteriorating security situation in the country.

It also condemned the growing political intolerance in Benue State, saying individuals with opposing views are either being abducted, molested, or violently attacked.

The communiqué read by the Chairman of the Synod, Archbishop Yimam Orkwar, said: “We decry the high levels of poverty and hunger among Nigerians, and call on the Tinubu government in Nigeria to address these social concerns to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“We call on the Tinubu government to revisit its economic policy, which is negatively impacting Nigerians, such that the rich are getting richer while the poor are sliding into deeper poverty in our God-given land of plenty and abundance.”